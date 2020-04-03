You are here

Opinion

Sara Al-Mulla

Community solidarity key to getting through pandemic

How humor is helping Italians cope with coronavirus shock

A woman in Rome uses pot lids as cymbals to join in a music flash mob as the city’s residents show their resilience in coping with a difficult situation. (AFP)
Italian residents come out of their apartment balconies to join in a music flash mob as the city’s residents show their resilience in coping with a difficult situation. (AFP)
Rebecca Anne Proctor

How humor is helping Italians cope with coronavirus shock

  • Italians use wit and irony to stay resilient amid dwindling resources after three weeks of lockdown
  • Italian comedians continue to find creative ways to inject humor during nationwide quarantine
DUBAI: The streets are quiet. The nightly shows on the balcony and from the windows in Italian cities have dissipated.
They have been replaced by the eerie, constant sound of police cars patrolling neighborhoods to ensure that everyone stays home and stays safe. The novelty of being locked in one’s home is no more.
It has now been exactly three weeks since Italians were placed under strict lockdown. Even so, there is still a stream of comedians who are making fun of the situation on social media and YouTube, providing ways to inject humor into an otherwise dark and increasingly tragic situation.
A week into lockdown, actor Paolo Camilli posted “Agenda of a Quarantine” on his Instagram, in which he opens his packed agenda of digital meetings: Work meetings on Zoom, Flashmob on the balcony, Pilates and Zumba classes on Microsoft Teams, dinner and aperitifs on Skype, and movie viewings to keep him busy for an entire week as he tries to find time to meet the person on the other end of the phone for a video call.
“I really believe this quarantine is a time to spend with oneself,” he said before recounting his busy schedule as if the seemingly apocalyptic moment we are all currently facing had not happened.

FASTFACTS

  • Italian literature full of examples of humor’s use as form of resilience.
  • Roman dialect poetry of Trilussa and Belli highlight humor’s place in Italian culture.
  • Playwright Eduardo De Filippo produced masterful tragicomic works in 20th century.
  • Commedia all’Italiana films merged satire, social critique in post-WWII era.

Having difficulty finding time in his overflowing agenda, Camilli added with a smile: “Listen, should we just try and schedule this (interview) for the next end of the world? That way we can speak calmly without too many distractions?”
The message: Will quarantine actually change how we live our lives? No, we keep going on in just the same way.
Living life to the fullest has long been the Italian motto. But now the mood has changed, and the novelty of spending so much time alone has worn off. For many, dread has crept in.
“On one of the first days of the lockdown, everyone in Rome went out on their balconies and sang the Italian national anthem and I got tears in my eyes,” said Carmen Scarpati, a resident of the capital.
“Now the tune is different. We’ve done the singing and dancing on balconies to support one another, and today people are worried about bills they need to pay and about putting enough food on the table.”

There is quiet acceptance that this state will go on for some time. “The positive side? More families are spending time together, whether in the same residence or via Zoom or other social media apps,” said Scarpati, explaining how for birthday parties for her son’s friends, the families still get together on Zoom to celebrate.
“We’re all in this together and we know this, but the notion of togetherness now comes from passing time with your close friends and families,” she said.
Scarpati said all the children in her son’s school were told to make rainbows a few days ago with the words “Andrà tutto bene” (Everything will be OK).
The artworks were hung from the windows and outside on the balconies, endowing the surroundings with child visions of hope.
“Humor, satire and irony are very important to Italian culture, and Italians have always done their best to use humor to help them cope and be resilient as they deal with difficult situations,” said Berenice Cocciolillo, director of web communications and a professor at John Cabot University in Rome.




A week into lockdown, actor Paolo Camilli posted his packed schedule of meetings on his Instagram.

In Italian literature, there are great examples of humor being used as forms of resilience. According to Cocciolillo, from the Roman dialect poetry of Trilussa and Belli to the famous Neapolitan playwright Eduardo De Filippo, whose works are masterful fusions of the comic and the tragic, there have been constant examples of the importance of humor in Italian culture throughout the course of the last century.
Another one is the Commedia all’Italiana film genre of the late 1950s through the 1970s, which united tragedy and comedy, satire and social critique during a challenging time in Italy — post-World War II and during the 1970s, when the country was on the brink of revolution due to waves of political terrorism from both far-right and far-left factions.
“Italians have always had a great love for comic actors such as Totò, Alberto Sordi, Paolo Villaggio, Carlo Verdone and Roberto Benigni,” said Cocciolillo.




Berenice Cocciolillo

“The COVID-19 pandemic is no exception. Humor is still in the air, as the numerous funny videos and memes being shared on social media show.”
But humor depends on people’s personal situations. As the streets have emptied, grocery stores enact stringent measures upon entry, family members who live in different residences are barred from seeing each other, and the unemployment rate has increased, togetherness now takes the form of other ways of bonding.
“A big part of our culture is about teasing people and situations,” said Francesco Faré, account director of Brandcot, a communications agency in Milan.
“We’ve always poked fun at our government and politicians. It’s how we survive certain situations,” he said from his balcony in Milan during a Zoom call.

“We now have massive production of food. People are cooking all the time. What’s more is that the supermarkets have run out of yeast to make baked goods. We’re all having to be very creative with our cooking,” he added with a chuckle.

“We laugh, we make fun of the situation and of each other, and we cook, cook and cook. And even after the quarantine ends, we’ll still make fun of the situation because we’ll be all fat.”
Not everyone, however, has access to storing the same amount of food. “Some people can’t afford to stock up on food for several weeks; many have to still shop day by day,” said Scarpati.
“We’re learning once again to be grateful for the small things, for the gifts of each day and for our connection to each other.”
While the initial festivities on the balconies are not as much as before, and the humor does not move people as quickly into explosions of laughter, the resilience now lies with one’s values.
“We’re now all going back to our cultural values. Regardless of a difference in generations, we believe in community, in togetherness, even if we’re physically apart,” said Faré.
“Whether we’re with our families or alone, we Italians are used to going out for dinner nearly every night. That hasn’t changed. No matter what you have, sharing a meal and a laugh is more important now than ever.”

Topics: Editor’s Choice spotlight COVID-19 Italy China Coronavirus humor

British-Moroccan chef brings joy to front line workers and the homeless with free gourmet meals

Zaynab Khojji

British-Moroccan chef brings joy to front line workers and the homeless with free gourmet meals

  • Dahbi says he and his team are “keen to deliver” and distribute meals where they are needed
  • The British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur said he is preparing the meals solely to help others and has always “loved giving back”
LONDON: A British-Moroccan chef and entrepreneur is bringing a smile to dozens of key workers and homeless people in England during the coronavirus lockdown by cooking and distributing 150 restaurant style meals every day.
Khalid Dahbi, 39, the executive resident chef at a British concierge company, said he was keeping his kitchen open during the coronavirus outbreak to provide nutritious food to workers on the front line as a way of giving back to society.
“For me, it’s another way of having fun,” Dahbi told Arab News. “Amid the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic, if I can make people smile through my food, then I’ve succeeded.”
Dahbi says his meals are gourmet standard and he has been serving dishes like risotto with truffles, grilled supreme of free-range chicken with risotto primavera, smoked salmon sandwiches and risotto primavera with grilled chicken and salsa.
“The meals are not served hot but we ask recipients of the meals to heat them up and they are served in packaging that is suitable for ovens and microwaves,” Dahbi said. “So they just need to warm the food up and they have a restaurant style meal.
The British government has introduced a lockdown and social distancing measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The measures include restaurant closures which make it difficult for key workers such as nurses and police officers who have stretched schedules and work round the clock to obtain food.
“There are a lot of people in London who don’t have access to hot food and with everything closed, I am taking the opportunity to cook some gourmet meals for nurses and other key workers, Dahbi said.
“We have distributed gourmet meals to ambulance services in Euston in central London and Chobham, a village in Surrey.”
Dahbi, who is the executive resident chef at the concierge company named Quintessentially, says he and his team are “keen to deliver” and distribute meals where they are needed.
“A few friends of mine who work for the NHS recently called me and told me that nurses have very little options for food and that they can only buy cold sandwiches at the hospital cafeteria.
“So we cooked some food and put it into our vans and took it over to London Bridge Hospital where a member of staff made sure that around 30-40 nurses had a nice hot meal.”
Dahbi said he is preparing the meals solely to help others and has always “loved giving back.”
“I’m giving to the areas where there is a real necessity. Yesterday, I went to Charing Cross Police Station. The police don’t have access to hot food. We walked into the police station and we were welcomed with open arms. They accepted all the food we gave them and thanked us immensely because they needed it, there was nothing around. Even if you bring food from home, it’s not the same thing.”
Although 80 percent of the meals that Dahbi cooks is given to frontline workers, he has also distributed food to homeless shelters in Covent Garden, Camden and Marylebone.
“If I come across anybody on the streets on my way to these shelters, I’ll stop and open my boot and give them a meal,” he said.
Dahbi, who also owns a pizzeria and restaurant in London’s Covent Garden, covers the costs for the meals that he and his team of five chefs make, as well as their wages. He said it is a way of keeping his team in employment during these difficult times.
“It’s my way of investing in my team and keeping them busy because I don’t want to lose these people who have been with me for such a long time. So it’s a good way to get them involved and of course they are being paid as well.”
Paying tribute to his team, he said “I am successful because of the people around me. Without them I’d be nothing. They stand by me on a daily basis and for me to turn my back on them is not something I will consider,” he said.

Topics: China Coronavirus UK NHS

