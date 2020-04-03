You are here

  • Home
  • Trump negative for coronavirus again, orders military to New York

Trump negative for coronavirus again, orders military to New York

US President Donald Trump holds a letter from the White House physician reporting that the president has tested negative a second time for coronavirus disease in Washington. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhvhk

Updated 03 April 2020
Reuters

Trump negative for coronavirus again, orders military to New York

Updated 03 April 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he underwent a second coronavirus test on Thursday, using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes, and it determined that he has not been infected.
“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked,” said Trump, who also tested negative last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
At his daily White House news briefing, Trump announced plans for the US military and federal personnel to operate a makeshift hospital set up in the Javits Center convention center in New York to help the city grapple with a flood of patients.
New York has become the epicenter of the US epidemic with more than 47,000 confirmed cases in the city.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, a member of the coronavirus task force, said the government will send to the New York public hospital system a supply of N-95 protective masks to help medical workers get through the next month.
Trump, who had initially played down the threat from the virus, made use of the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to try to order companies to produce hospital ventilators essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
He said he also used the law to get General Motors Co. to produce more N-95 masks.
“We have over 100,000 (ventilators) being built right now or soon to be started,” Trump said.
He said he had just spoken with General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra, who told him they will soon be ready to start production of ventilators.
Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a letter released by the White House that Trump was tested with a new, rapid point-of-contact test and the result came back in 15 minutes. “He is healthy and without symptoms,” Conley said.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Special graphic
World
How humor is helping Italians cope with coronavirus shock

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Updated 12 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

  • Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections
Updated 12 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said.
There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.
The new deaths were all Thai males, including a 59-year-old who worked on a train.
Three new deaths ages between 72 and 84 were connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of infections.

Topics: China Coronavirus Thailand

Related

World
Thailand declares emergency, approves $3.3bn stimulus to ease coronavirus impact
World
Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3 to limit virus spread

Latest updates

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978
Etihad Airways to resume flights to some destinations on April 5
Curfew imposed in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, Taif and Qatif governorates
LIVE: Middle East remains on high alert as coronavirus cases top a million worldwide
Kyrgyzstan reports first coronavirus death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.