You are here

  • Home
  • Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission

Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission

Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmnq7

Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission

Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi has been the governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) by royal order since October 2019.

Al-Tamimi received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 2003 from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran and his master’s degree in communications technologies and policy in 2005 from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. He attained his Ph.D. in technologies and networking in 2014 from the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He joined CITC in 2003 as a regulations specialist and from 2006 until August 2009 worked as a licensing specialist.

Al-Tamimi has been the vice chairman of ITU-T Study Group 13 at International Telecommunication Union since 2016. He has also been on the board of directors at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority since 2018.

In 2017, Al-Tamimi joined CITC for the second time and working in different positions, including assistant deputy governor, deputy governor for regulation and competition, acting deputy governor for consumer protection and partnership and his recent appointment as governor.

Recently, Al-Tamimi participated in the virtual meeting of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. The leaders discussed ways to harness technology to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Al-Tamimi expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to combat this pandemic through taking preventive measures. “The Kingdom has taken early measures to harness technology to serve many social and economic fields.”

Topics: Who's Who Communications and Information Technology Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ibtisam Al-Shehri, Saudi Education Ministry spokesperson
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Muawad, senior vice president of business to business at Saudi Telecom Company

Saudi civil aviation authority introduces distance learning for aviation students

The provision by GACA of an electronic platform comes as part of its efforts to ensure that studies continue while respecting precautionary measures. (SPA)
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
SPA

Saudi civil aviation authority introduces distance learning for aviation students

  • Saudi Arabia has a vital role in the field of civil aviation at both regional and international levels
Updated 47 min 51 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has launched a distance learning platform that allows students of the preparatory year at the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation (SACA) to complete their studies under the supervision of the Basic Training Center.
The academy has also launched a similar platform for those studying in English to complete their educational process without any interruption.
The provision by GACA of an electronic platform comes as part of its efforts to ensure that studies continue while respecting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Saudi Arabia has a vital role in the field of civil aviation at both regional and international levels, and the SACA provides students with all the modern skills necessary for working in the field of air transport.
Since the academy’s inception as a training institute in 1962, about 35,000 people have benefited from its services.
According to recent studies, the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom offers valuable investment opportunities. Statistics from the International Air Transport Association confirmed the contribution of the civil aviation sector toward the Kingdom’s gross national product by 5.6 percent, at a value of $36.5 billion in 2018 compared to $34 billion in 2014. 

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Latest updates

Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Oil row rumbles on as crisis talks are postponed
Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic
Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch
DIFC supports businesses impacted by COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.