Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi has been the governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) by royal order since October 2019.

Al-Tamimi received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 2003 from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran and his master’s degree in communications technologies and policy in 2005 from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. He attained his Ph.D. in technologies and networking in 2014 from the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He joined CITC in 2003 as a regulations specialist and from 2006 until August 2009 worked as a licensing specialist.

Al-Tamimi has been the vice chairman of ITU-T Study Group 13 at International Telecommunication Union since 2016. He has also been on the board of directors at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority since 2018.

In 2017, Al-Tamimi joined CITC for the second time and working in different positions, including assistant deputy governor, deputy governor for regulation and competition, acting deputy governor for consumer protection and partnership and his recent appointment as governor.

Recently, Al-Tamimi participated in the virtual meeting of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. The leaders discussed ways to harness technology to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Al-Tamimi expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to combat this pandemic through taking preventive measures. “The Kingdom has taken early measures to harness technology to serve many social and economic fields.”