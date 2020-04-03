You are here

Britain's Prince Charles opens new 4,000-bed coronavirus field hospital in London

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England attend the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre, due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain April 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Britain's Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, sends a video message to the guests at the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London, from his home in Birkhall, Scotland, Britain April 3, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The new state-run hospital is named after the trailblazing 19th-century nurse Florence Nightingale and has been built in just nine days
  • The size of 10 district general hospitals, the new facility has more than 80 wards, each containing 42 beds, and when fully operational will require more than 16,000 staff to run
LONDON: Prince Charles opened a new 4,000-bed temporary hospital in a conference center in east London on Friday, the first of several being built in Britain to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
The new state-run National Health Service (NHS) Hospital is named after the trailblazing 19th-century nurse Florence Nightingale and has been built in just nine days.
Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir officially launched the facility via videolink from Scotland, where he has been in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
He paid tribute to everyone involved, calling it “quite frankly incredible” to have transformed the giant ExCeL center into a critical care facility in such a short space of time.
“I was one of the lucky ones to have COVID-19 relatively mildly,” he said. “But for some, it will be a much harder journey.
“I am therefore so relieved that everyone can now have the reassurance that they will receive all the necessary technical care they may need, and every chance to return to a normal life.”
With Nightingale often named “The Lady of the Lamp” and seen as one of the founders of modern nursing, he said the name was appropriate.
“In this dark time, this place will place will be a shining light,” the prince said, but added that he hoped it would not required for long.

NHS Nightingale London will initially take 500 people in the coming days, said Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has also tested positive for COVID-19.
It will take intensive care patients with COVID-19 from other London hospitals, which have seen the most number of cases across Britain.
The size of 10 district general hospitals, the new facility has more than 80 wards, each containing 42 beds, and when fully operational will require more than 16,000 staff to run.
Hancock praised the NHS, a taxpayer funded service free at the point of use, which has been struggling in recent years as a result of public spending cuts.
“In these troubled times, with this invisible killer stalking the whole world, the fact that in this country we have the NHS is even more valuable than before,” he said.
Temporary hospitals are also being built in exhibition centers in the cities of Birmingham and Manchester, with capacity of up to 3,000 beds between them.
A third is under construction in Glasgow and plans are also in place to build two more in Bristol, in western England, and the northern city of Harrogate offering 1,500 beds.
NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens said he hoped the extra two sites would not be needed.
“That will partly depend on continuing public support for measures to reduce growth in the infection rate by staying at home to save lives,” he said in a statement.
Britons have been told to stay at home wherever possible and non-essential shops and services have been shut since March 23, as part a nationwide lockdown designed to stem the spread of coronavirus.
However, health officials say the measures will take time to have an effect and the death toll continues to mount rapidly, reaching 2,921 on Wednesday.

How world leaders are living through COVID-19

  • Macron regularly goes out to meet care workers, researchers and workers without wearing a mask, except in hospitals
  • Russian President Putin is working remotely from his country residence at Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow
PARIS: World leaders in voluntary or enforced isolation have, like billions of people around the globe, been forced to change their lifestyles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a snapshot:
The German chancellor on Friday emerged from 14-days quarantine in her Berlin home and returned to her offices where she will continue to run the country via video and audio conference.
She had gone into isolation after meeting a doctor who was infected, but was negative in a series of tests.
During the crisis she has been photographed in a supermarket, pushing a trolley containing four bottles of wine and a pack of toilet paper, something she had criticized some Germans for massively stockpiling.
British Prime Minister Johnson has been confined to Downing Street since testing positive on March 27, after suffering mild symptoms.
He said on Friday he would continue his self-isolation as “alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature.” His partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, has not been living with him during his isolation.
He has led a cabinet meeting by videoconference and has put self-filmed videos of himself on Twitter, seeking to “reassure” the nation that he is in “constant touch” with his ministers and the health authorities in the fight against the coronavirus.
The Canadian Prime Minister has led his country from isolation in his official Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, since his wife Sophie Gregoire was diagnosed positive on March 12.
Every morning he goes onto the lawn to give a news conference, at which he announces the new measures adopted that day and gives news of his family. He has stressed that he has no symptoms and has canceled all travel.
Officially cured on March 28, his wife has since taken their three children to the prime minister’s summer residence.
The US president, who has tested negative twice, has canceled several campaign meetings across the country as he seeks re-election in November. Except for a flying visit to a Virginia naval base, he has remained in Washington, mainly at the White House.
He hold a daily press conference, followed live by millions of television viewers. He also tweets and gives frequent interviews on Fox News.
Russian President Putin is working remotely from his country residence at Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow. He is being tested regularly for the virus as are the people in his entourage and is fine so far, the Kremlin said.
Concerns over his health emerged after he was shown on television shaking hands, without protective clothing, with the chief doctor of Moscow’s main hospital, who then tested positive.
On Wednesday, Putin was shown on television having his first video conference with the prime minister and the cabinet.
Macron has not been tested, according to his entourage, because he has no symptoms. Nine-tenths of workers at his Elysee palace have been sent home and the press has reported that some people in his entourage have tested positive.
While France is in confinement, he regularly goes out to meet care workers, researchers and workers without wearing a mask, except in hospital, in line with an official French position that masks are only useful for the infected and care workers.
He greets people in an Indian way, with his hands joined. The official photographer has tweeted a photo of him washing his hands.
The Japanese prime minister has been very visible during the crisis addressing parliament several times a day and giving televised press conferences most weekends.
Since the crisis began in the country hit the hardest, Italy’s Prime Minister Conte has been a frequent presence on television, cutting into evening programming to announce new security measures from Palazzo Chigi, his official residence.
Conte has been photographed working at his desk, participating in meetings over videoconference and taking calls.
Conte told La Repubblica daily in March that he had tested negative for the coronavirus, saying his doctors “follow me closely.
The Chinese leader kept a low profile at the beginning of the epidemic which first broke out in China in December, appearing only in mid-February wearing, like the vast majority of Chinese, a mask as COVID-19 raged.
Also the number one of the Chinese Communist Party, he has mainly remained in Beijing during the epidemic, except for a visit to the epicenter Wuhan in central China as the situation started to improve there. He only leaves the capital to encourage the resumption of economic activity.
Reports about him are shown every evening on the television news showing him with or without a mask: uncovered when he addresses a giant videoconference with hundreds of provincial officials or with leaders of the G20, but covered during this week’s visit to provincial factories and farms.
He continues to preside meetings, to publish articles in the official press and give major speeches, cementing his role as the head of the fight against the new coronavirus.
It is not known if he has been tested.

