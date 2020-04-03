You are here

  • Home
  • UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating

UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating

Iran, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, has released some 100,000 prisoners, or around 40 percent of its entire prison population, to reducing crowding. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wf2uc

Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating

  • The United Nations rights office said it had received information that Daniel Zeinolabedini died after suffering beatings following a riot in Mahabad prison
  • Zeinolabedini was put in solitary confinement and beaten by security officials
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The UN voiced outrage Friday over the death of a juvenile offender in Iran following reported beatings by guards after prisoners protested seeking their release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Nations rights office said it had received information that Daniel Zeinolabedini died after suffering beatings following a riot in Mahabad prison in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province on March 28.
“We are horrified at the death of a juvenile offender after he was reportedly badly beaten by security officers,” spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva in a virtual briefing.
He said prisoners at Mahabad had been protesting against their “prison conditions and the failure of the authorities to temporarily release them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Iran, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, has released some 100,000 prisoners, or around 40 percent of its entire prison population, to reducing crowding.
Zeinolabedini, who was on death row for a murder he allegedly committed in September 2017 at the age of 17, was put in solitary confinement and beaten by security officials at Mahabad.
He was then transferred to Miandoab prison in the same region, where he also suffered abuse, according to information provided to the rights office.
“His family said he called them on March 31 to tell them he had been badly beaten, could hardly breathe and desperately needed help. His death was confirmed on April 2,” Colville said.
The rights office said it was “particularly shocked” at Zeinolabedini’s case, since his conviction and death sentence were upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court, despite death sentences for crimes committed by minors being strictly prohibited by international law.
Colville stressed that Zeinolabedini had continued to profess his innocence.
“We call on the Iranian authorities to immediately conduct an independent and impartial investigation into Zeinolabedini’s death and hold those responsible to account,” he said.
’We are also concerned at the fate of six other people who were also reportedly beaten during the riot on March 28 and taken to Miandoab prison,” he added, urging Iranian authorities “to take all measures to protect their lives.”

Topics: Iran UN United Nations

Related

Middle-East
Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say
Middle-East
Kin of Iran prisoners protest outside Parliament

Tunisia offers free helpline as lockdown sees abuse spike

Updated 17 min 30 sec ago

Tunisia offers free helpline as lockdown sees abuse spike

Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
TUNIS: Tunisia is setting up a free mental health helpline to support families following a spike in domestic abuse linked to the lockdown to curb the coronavirus, a government minister said Friday.
Asma Shiri Laabidi, the minister in charge of women’s affairs, told AFP there had been a five-fold rise in the number of domestic abuse cases reported in recent days compared with the same period last year.
More than 40 cases involving abused women were recorded between March 23 and 29, compared to just seven during the same week in 2019, the minister said.
Most were aged between 30-40 and living in remote areas of the country, she said, adding that the abuse involved verbal or physical aggression and that two women had to be hospitalized.
“Confinement has significant consequences for families. Tensions have risen and the risk of women being attacked is much higher,” Laabidi said.
From Monday, the toll-free number 1809 will go into service in the North African country and will be run by 11 volunteer psychologists, she said.
Families, including children, can reach out for help from 8:00 am until midnight and the experts will try to provide advice on how to manage stress during the lockdown.
Tunisia has been under night-time curfew since March 17 and authorities imposed stricter lockdown orders from March 22.
Originally scheduled to end on April 4, the lockdown has been extended for a further 15 days as the country tries to stem the spread of the virus, which has claimed at least 14 lives.
Another toll-free number set up by authorities in 2016 to deal with domestic violence registered more than 9,000 calls from Tunisian women reporting abuse last year, according to Dejla Ktari, who heads the department in charge of such issues.
The regular hours of that support line have also been extended to an around-the-clock service during the lockdown, the minister said.

Latest updates

UN ‘horrified’ as young offender dies in Iran after guard beating
Tunisia offers free helpline as lockdown sees abuse spike
How world leaders are living through COVID-19
Saudi Arabia announces 154 new cases of coronavirus
Keepers, animals keep each other company at Cairo’s shuttered zoo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.