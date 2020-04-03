UN warns Libya vulnerable as country suffers first virus death

You are here

Fighters loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) open fire from their position in the Al-Sawani area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. (AFP/Mahmud Turkia)
  • The UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned that the health system in Libya was already on the verge of collapse
  • Several hospitals near fighting zones south of the capital had been damaged or closed
TRIPOLI: The United Nations warned Friday that health services in conflict-plagued Libya were already fragile as the North African country recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus.
Health authorities said an 85-year-old woman was confirmed to have had COVID-19 on examination after her death, without giving further details.
The UN-recognized, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls the west of the country, has officially recorded 10 cases of the virus in Libya.
No cases have been declared in the south and east, which are largely under the control of a rival administration supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned Friday that the health system in Libya, the scene of a year of fighting for control of Tripoli, was already on the verge of collapse.
“The ongoing conflict has severely impacted the country’s health system and medical services, which have limited financial resources and face shortages of basic equipment and medicines,” UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said.
He told a press briefing in Geneva that several hospitals near fighting zones south of the capital had been damaged or closed.
Baloch called for the release of hundreds of asylum seekers and refugees held by Libyan authorities in detention centers.
They are “particularly vulnerable and exposed, given often poor sanitation facilities, limited health services and overcrowded conditions,” the UNHCR spokesman said.
Libya has been gripped by chaos since longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi was brought down and killed in a 2011 uprising backed by NATO.
Its rival administrations have launched preventive measures against COVID-19, including night-time curfews and the closure of restaurants, cafes and non-essential services.

Israel arrests Palestinian official in east Jerusalem

  • Palestinian officials said Al-Hidmi was working to assist residents as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic
  • Israel bars the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, from operating in east Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there
JERUSALEM: Israeli police arrested the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs early Friday for allegedly violating an Israeli ban on Palestinian political activities in east Jerusalem.
Fadi Al-Hidmi was arrested at his home near the Mount of Olives. His office circulated surveillance camera footage showing police searching his home with dogs. It said they confiscated 10,000 shekels (around $2,750). It was the fourth time he has been arrested.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel views the entire city as its capital.
Israel bars the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, from operating in east Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there.
Palestinian officials said Al-Hidmi was working to assist residents as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Israel targets (those) who work for Jerusalem, even at such critical moments as we work to save our people’s lives from COVID19,” Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh tweeted, referring to the illness caused by the virus. “We demand his immediate release.”
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said Al-Hidmi was arrested “on suspicions of Palestinian activities in Jerusalem.” He said police searched the home and confiscated documents as well as “large sums of money.”
He said the arrest was not connected to any efforts to combat the pandemic.
Israel has reported more than 7,000 cases and at least 36 deaths. The Palestinian Authority has reported 143 cases and one death in the territories it administers in the West Bank. Both have imposed sweeping lockdowns to try and slow the spread of the virus.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems.

