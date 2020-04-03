You are here

France’s COVID-19 crisis washes up in ocean territories

Passengers arrived from Paris prepare to board a bus taking them to a quarantine facility at Roland Garros airport in Saint-Denis de La Reunion on March 31, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • There have been 13 coronavirus deaths in the overseas territories, mainly on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Martin, as well as two victims on Mayotte
  • There is also rising concern about the disease’s spread on Reunion in the Indian Ocean, in French Guiana in South America, and on French Polynesia and New Caledonia in the Pacific
PARIS: Anxiety is growing over the coronavirus threat for France’s overseas territories, located in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans thousands of kilometers from the mainland, with distance proving no protection for regions with fragile health infrastructure.
The “Outre-mer” or overseas departments, largely a legacy of the country’s colonial past, are considered fully integral to the nation, with inhabitants holding French passports, voting in national elections and sending MPs to the Paris parliament.
For many in France, they are best known as easily accessible and French-speaking destinations for holidays in areas resembling paradise. But the coronavirus crisis risks being even more grim there than on the mainland itself, where thousands have died from COVID-19.
There have so far been 13 coronavirus deaths in the overseas territories, mainly on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Martin, as well as two victims on the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte.
But there is also rising concern about the disease’s spread on Reunion in the Indian Ocean, in French Guiana in South America, and on French Polynesia and New Caledonia in the Pacific.
France is now sending two helicopter carriers — the Mistral and the Dixmude — to the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean to bolster local hospitals and clinics that risk being overwhelmed if the number of cases rises further.
The Dixmude left its Mediterranean port Friday morning carrying medical equipment including hand gel and over one million surgical masks for the Antilles, the army said in a statement, though it is not expected to arrive until mid-April.
And while the two ships will provide logistical support, they will not be used as hospital ships to take patients on board.
“We are following the situation in the overseas territories very closely and we are aware of the fragilities,” government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said this week. “It is a major subject of concern, attention and mobilization.”
The remoteness of the territories, coupled with their high poverty and unemployment rates, risks turning any outbreak into full-blown epidemic that could quickly overwhelm health professionals.
A source close to discussions between government ministries on containing the crisis, who asked not to be identified by name, told AFP, “It is going to be a catastrophe.”
“We feel there is no pilot on board,” Gabriel Serville, an MP for French Guiana, told AFP. “I fear for the worst for a territory that is behind in health terms, with poor areas where social distancing is not possible.”
Mayotte, where 82 percent of the population lives under the poverty line, often in shanty towns without running water, is a particular source of concern. “There has been no organization or preparation,” said Mansour Kamardine, a rightwing MP on the island.
“It feels like we’re just making it up as we go along.”
On France’s Pacific island territory of New Caledonia, located east of Australia between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, early spring is usually a time of celebration for the yam harvesting season. But there is no mood for — or possibility of — festivity.
Indigenous Melanesians, known locally as Kanaks and counting for 39 percent of the population, already have prevalent health issues, particularly diabetes and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
If the virus were to spread, the impact would be “devastating,” said Georges Mandaoue, a prominent local politician.
“I’ve put all tribal chiefs in charge of explaining the consequences of the virus and the measures to protect everyone,” he told AFP.
People are aware of the danger, Mandaoue said, for example cultivating fields while respecting security distances. “They go to the river but not to the sea anymore, and greet each other from far away, without handshakes,” he said.
The memory of previous epidemics such as leprosy remains vivid, as do scars from the arrival and colonization of the island by Europeans, who brought unknown diseases with them that decimated the local populations.
“We know that epidemics have happened before, that people had to isolate members of the tribe and not see them before the burial,” said Gilbert Assawa, a tribal chieftain.
Regularly scheduled passenger flights between Paris and the overseas territories have been suspended, though cargo transit is continuing.
Most of the regions have also imposed lockdowns similar to that of mainland France, and some have also decreed nightly curfews.
The government insists that everything is being done to maintain control of the situation.
“The systems that have been put in place in the overseas territories match the same criteria and organization as mainland France,” said Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin.

How world leaders are living through COVID-19

  • Macron regularly goes out to meet care workers, researchers and workers without wearing a mask, except in hospitals
  • Russian President Putin is working remotely from his country residence at Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow
PARIS: World leaders in voluntary or enforced isolation have, like billions of people around the globe, been forced to change their lifestyles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a snapshot:
The German chancellor on Friday emerged from 14-days quarantine in her Berlin home and returned to her offices where she will continue to run the country via video and audio conference.
She had gone into isolation after meeting a doctor who was infected, but was negative in a series of tests.
During the crisis she has been photographed in a supermarket, pushing a trolley containing four bottles of wine and a pack of toilet paper, something she had criticized some Germans for massively stockpiling.
British Prime Minister Johnson has been confined to Downing Street since testing positive on March 27, after suffering mild symptoms.
He said on Friday he would continue his self-isolation as “alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature.” His partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, has not been living with him during his isolation.
He has led a cabinet meeting by videoconference and has put self-filmed videos of himself on Twitter, seeking to “reassure” the nation that he is in “constant touch” with his ministers and the health authorities in the fight against the coronavirus.
The Canadian Prime Minister has led his country from isolation in his official Rideau Cottage residence in Ottawa, since his wife Sophie Gregoire was diagnosed positive on March 12.
Every morning he goes onto the lawn to give a news conference, at which he announces the new measures adopted that day and gives news of his family. He has stressed that he has no symptoms and has canceled all travel.
Officially cured on March 28, his wife has since taken their three children to the prime minister’s summer residence.
The US president, who has tested negative twice, has canceled several campaign meetings across the country as he seeks re-election in November. Except for a flying visit to a Virginia naval base, he has remained in Washington, mainly at the White House.
He hold a daily press conference, followed live by millions of television viewers. He also tweets and gives frequent interviews on Fox News.
Russian President Putin is working remotely from his country residence at Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow. He is being tested regularly for the virus as are the people in his entourage and is fine so far, the Kremlin said.
Concerns over his health emerged after he was shown on television shaking hands, without protective clothing, with the chief doctor of Moscow’s main hospital, who then tested positive.
On Wednesday, Putin was shown on television having his first video conference with the prime minister and the cabinet.
Macron has not been tested, according to his entourage, because he has no symptoms. Nine-tenths of workers at his Elysee palace have been sent home and the press has reported that some people in his entourage have tested positive.
While France is in confinement, he regularly goes out to meet care workers, researchers and workers without wearing a mask, except in hospital, in line with an official French position that masks are only useful for the infected and care workers.
He greets people in an Indian way, with his hands joined. The official photographer has tweeted a photo of him washing his hands.
The Japanese prime minister has been very visible during the crisis addressing parliament several times a day and giving televised press conferences most weekends.
Since the crisis began in the country hit the hardest, Italy’s Prime Minister Conte has been a frequent presence on television, cutting into evening programming to announce new security measures from Palazzo Chigi, his official residence.
Conte has been photographed working at his desk, participating in meetings over videoconference and taking calls.
Conte told La Repubblica daily in March that he had tested negative for the coronavirus, saying his doctors “follow me closely.
The Chinese leader kept a low profile at the beginning of the epidemic which first broke out in China in December, appearing only in mid-February wearing, like the vast majority of Chinese, a mask as COVID-19 raged.
Also the number one of the Chinese Communist Party, he has mainly remained in Beijing during the epidemic, except for a visit to the epicenter Wuhan in central China as the situation started to improve there. He only leaves the capital to encourage the resumption of economic activity.
Reports about him are shown every evening on the television news showing him with or without a mask: uncovered when he addresses a giant videoconference with hundreds of provincial officials or with leaders of the G20, but covered during this week’s visit to provincial factories and farms.
He continues to preside meetings, to publish articles in the official press and give major speeches, cementing his role as the head of the fight against the new coronavirus.
It is not known if he has been tested.

