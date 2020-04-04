You are here

Residency violators in Saudi Arabia seek virus tests after free treatment offer

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (SPA)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • The number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom now totals 2,039 — 1,663 of which are active but stable, with 41 in intensive care
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Hundreds of residency violators in Saudi Arabia have come forward to be tested for coronavirus after a royal decree by King Salman offering free treatment to all virus patients.
Ministry of Health spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that testing is essential to protect everyone in the country and that early detection of the virus improved the possibilities for treatment.
He said that there has been a noticeable rise in the number of cases as a result, but these are being treated rapidly.
The ministry recorded 154 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with three resulting from travel in quarantine.
The number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom now totals 2,039 — 1,663 of which are active but stable, with 41 in intensive care.
Four new deaths were announced on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25. The ministry also recorded 351 recovered cases.

FASTFACT

• The ministry recorded 154 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with three resulting from travel in quarantine.

• The number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom now totals 2,039 — 1,663 of which are active but stable, with 41 in intensive care.

• Four new deaths were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25.

• The ministry also recorded 351 recovered cases.

Al-Aly said that the number of infected cases is reassuring when compared with the Kingdom’s population, but he urged people to maintain vigilance in the fight against the outbreak.
Committees around the Kingdom have met during the pandemic to decide which cities introduce 24-hour curfews.
The decision depends on the number of cases in a city in comparison with population and whether the spread is easily preventable by immediate quarantine of travelers or others, Al-Aly said.
“All these measures are taken into consideration to prevent and decrease the spread of the virus.”
Meanwhile, a curfew in Dammam, Taif and Qatif began on Friday at 3 p.m. and will continue until further notice, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.
Services and activities previously announced by the ministry will be exempt from the curfew.
The Interior Ministry also implemented a 24-hour curfew in Makkah and Madinah on Thursday to limit the spread of the virus.

US ambassador to Saudi Arabia advises American community to shelter in the Kingdom during coronavirus

Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

US ambassador to Saudi Arabia advises American community to shelter in the Kingdom during coronavirus

  • John Abizaid published video message addressed to the American community
  • He says food supplies, health care and emergency services are all good in Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 April 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US ambassador to Riyadh advised the American community in Saudi Arabia to “shelter in place,” instead of returning to the US amid the present crisis.

“Food supply is good, emergency services are sound, medical system is functioning,” said the US envoy John Abizaid on a video message addressed towards the American community.

He advised those who are adamant on returning to research and study the local situation as communities have been disrupted and many quarantine areas have sprung up.

 

 

“It’s very concerning to see how things are going there (in the US), but on the other hand I’ve got great confidence in our ability to weather the storm, not only there but here.”

He hailed the efforts made by the Kingdom to protect against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and said: “They took action early, they stopped the movement of people into the Kingdom, they shut down the air corridors, land corridors, you name it. Of course it makes us all feel isolated, but on the other hand it is also clear to me that it makes us safer.”

Abizaid described the Kingdom’s preventive measures as “ahead of the problem,” but that did not mean the situation could not spiral for the worst.

“There are about over 1,500 cases in the Kingdom right now and it is continuing to rise, but not at a rate like we’ve seen in the States or Italy or Spain or elsewhere.”

The ambassador and everyone at the embassy are social-distancing and working electronically. He said that none of the embassy staff had COVID-19.

He has reassured Americans that the embassy has a Center For Disease Control representative who has been talking to Saudis and the health ministry, saying that the Kingdom is doing a good job.

“My relationship with the Saudi security services has been exceptional,” he said, adding: “Good cooperation, we all have the same goal in mind, which is to keep the virus from spreading, to ensure that our medical professionals in the Kingdom can practice without being overcrowded or overworked.”

Topics: Ambassador John Abizaid John Abizaid Coronavirus coronavirus

