MAKKAH: An army of 3,500 workers has been taking part in a major cleaning operation at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been overseeing the disinfection program as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Workers for the department responsible for cleaning and carpets at the Grand Mosque have used 2,160 liters of eco-friendly sanitization solution and 89 pieces of equipment for the six daily cleaning operations at the holy site, which have included its squares and facilities, and the cleaning of carpets every five days.
3,500 workers help sanitize Grand Mosque in Makkah
https://arab.news/juqbj
3,500 workers help sanitize Grand Mosque in Makkah
- Workers for the department responsible for cleaning and carpets at the Grand Mosque have used 2,160 liters of eco-friendly sanitization solution
MAKKAH: An army of 3,500 workers has been taking part in a major cleaning operation at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has been overseeing the disinfection program as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).