You are here

  • Home
  • China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

Economists are forecasting a steep contraction in China’s first quarter gross domestic product. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gae56

Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

  • Beijing cuts small and mid-sized banks’ reserves, releasing billions to support jobs and struggling businesses
Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that small and mid-sized banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by the coronavirus crisis.

The latest stimulus move comes as the world’s second-largest economy looks likely to shrink for the first time in 30 years and hopes for a quick recovery are being soured by the rapid spread of the disease worldwide, crushing global demand.

The People’s Bank of China said on its website it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for those banks by 100 basis points (bps) in two equal steps, the first effective as of April 15 and the second as of May 15.

China has about 4,000 small and mid-sized banks. The latest cuts would lower their RRR to 6 percent.

In addition, the interest rates on financial institutions’ excess reserves with the central bank would be reduced to 0.35 percent from 0.72 percent, effective April 7, the PBOC said.

HIGHLIGHTS

● RRR cut by 100 bps for mid-sized, small banks.

● Frees up $56bn in cash to spur lending.

● Cuts rate on excess reserves for banks.

The RRR cut was flagged by the Cabinet on Tuesday along with other support measures as Beijing tries to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, which is fanning worries about heavy job losses.

While most of the country’s factories are believed to be up and running again, though not at normal levels, a private survey earlier on Friday suggested services companies are still struggling to get back on their feet and cut jobs in March at the fastest pace since at least 2005.

Many are small, privately owned firms with less cash to see them through a prolonged downturn than large, state-owned enterprises.

The export sector is also facing a fresh shock, as the swift spread of the virus around the world prompts many countries to impose draconian containment measures similar to those used in China. Nomura estimates China could lose 18 million export-related jobs in the next one to two quarters as shipments contract 30 percent.

The latest RRR cut would be the third so far this year and the 10th since early 2018, when the economy was starting to slow under the weight of intensifying US-China trade frictions.

The central bank has been easing monetary policy since the virus outbreak escalated in January, cutting the benchmark lending rate and telling banks to offer cheap loans and payment relief to firms that have been hardest hit by the outbreak and anti-virus measures.

While demand for credit is believed to be falling in many countries as the disease takes a heavy toll on businesses, China still has strong control over its banking system.

Chinese banks issued new loans worth 7 trillion yuan ($989 billion) in the first quarter, said Zhou Liang, vice head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) earlier in the day.

The move to slash the interest rates on excess reserves for banks is aimed at boosting the efficiency for banks to use the funds and better serving small and micro-firms, said the PBOC.

The rate cut on excess reserves indicates that the PBOC is very keen to lower the credit costs for companies, said Commerzbank economist Hao Zhou. PBOC last reduced the rates to 0.72 percent from 0.99 percent during the global financial crisis in 2008.

“The rates for excess reserves are also seen as the floor of the ‘rates corridor’ in China. In this sense, today’s cut has opened a big door for further cut to MLF, which is the ceiling of the corridor.”

After widespread factory closures and travel restrictions imposed by Beijing to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 3,300 in the country, businesses in the country have reopened and life for millions of people has started to slowly return to normal.

But economists are forecasting a steep contraction in China’s first quarter gross domestic product, with some expecting a year-year slump of 9 percent or more — the first such contraction in at least three decades.

Policy sources told Reuters that Chinese government could expand 2020 budget deficit to a record high and was considering lowering its economic growth target for 2020 given the prolonged impact of the pandemic. But one central bank adviser has suggested that a growth target not even be set this year due to all the uncertainty. 

Topics: China Coronavirus China

Related

Business & Economy
Smartphone health code rules in virus-hit China
Middle-East
Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

Updated 04 April 2020
Frank Kane

Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility

  • Meeting follows call from Saudi Arabia for urgent meeting and telephone diplomacy between Kingdom, Russia and the US
Updated 04 April 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Leaders of the global oil industry are planning a crucial “virtual” summit next Monday amid ongoing volatility in crude prices and falling energy demand.

The meeting follows a call from Saudi Arabia on Thursday for an urgent meeting and a round of telephone diplomacy last week involving the Kingdom, Russia and the US, as well as meetings between policymakers and oil industry executives.

The summit is expected to involve the 11 members of OPEC as well as other oil producers from the OPEC+ group.

But exactly which countries will take part in the summit was still up in the air last night. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin was holding talks with executives from the country’s major oil companies before deciding whether or not to participate. The Russian leader has previously indicated his willingness to get involved in talks to help resolve the crisis in the global energy industry, but Russia was also the country that refused to take part in a round of deeper production cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia in Vienna last month, sparking the current price war.

In response to that refusal, the Kingdom increased production and lowered its selling prices. On Sunday, Saudi Aramco, which has pushed output to a record 12.3 million barrels per day, is scheduled to announce its “official selling prices” (OSP) for the month of May, expected to show a continuation of the deep levels of discount to attract customers, especially in Asia, in the battle for global market share. 

Brent crude continued its rollercoaster ride on global markets on Friday, dipping nearly 5 percent before hitting a high of 17.5 percent up at $34.91, before paring gains to about $33.

The options for the producers at Monday’s meeting are limited, in the face of an unprecedented drop in global oil demand. By some estimates, more than 20 million barrels of daily demand was lost last month, the biggest ever contraction in oil history.

Saudi Arabia and Russia, which between them produce around 23 million barrels per day, are unlikely to be willing to take all the pain of bigger cuts without an offer from the Americans.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he expected between 10 million and 15 million barrels of oil to be taken out of supply, but he did not specify where this would come from. Meetings were expected to take place at the White House with oil industry executives and policymakers on Friday.

Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning oil expert, said: “The ‘when,’ ‘how’ and ‘who’ of the potential deal remain unclear. And the larger the universe of players the more difficult it will be to implement an agreement.”

OPEC+ consists of the 11 OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, plus 10 non-OPEC producers, of which Russia is by far the biggest.

The involvement of the US in the Monday meeting is also unclear. America is not an OPEC member, but US oil executives have attended OPEC deliberations in the past. American participation in any new rounds of output cuts will be constrained by the fact that the US oil industry is made up of private companies — as opposed to state-directed corporations — whose interests diverge.

While big players including Exxon Mobil and Chevron might be willing to take some advice from the White House, the smaller companies in the Texas shale fields are more focused on the immediate financial repercussions of the past month’s volatility.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
It was Russia, not Saudi Arabia, that pulled out of OPEC+ deal: Saudi ministers

Latest updates

Indian officials warn of lockdown extensions as COVID-19 cases in South Asia near 6,000
LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced
Local newspapers are facing their own coronavirus crisis
Virtual oil summit planned amid ongoing market volatility
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.