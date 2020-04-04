You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Public buses parked at a bus station in Bogota. S&P Global’s mass scalping of oil producers last week has left Colombia just one notch from junk status. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6pt4e

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Being stripped of one’s investment grade credit rating is a chastening moment for any government, but the crushing economic impact of the coronavirus, and for some the oil market crash, are putting at least half a dozen countries at risk.

South Africa, long a likely victim, was demoted to “junk” by Moody’s on Friday, and now that the virus has tipped it over the edge, the focus is on who might be next.

There is no shortage of candidates.

Deep recessions and the cost of bolstering health care systems and bailing out firms is sending debt levels soaring from Italy to India, where ratings are already on the low rungs of investment grade.

S&P Global’s mass scalping of oil producers last week has left Colombia just one notch from junk and Mexico, with its $130 billion bond market, just two cuts away.

“This a very expensive fiscal exercise,” fund manager Eaton Vance’s head of country research Marshall Stocker, said of the epidemic. “In every way it is going to challenge debt ratings.”

Becoming a ‘fallen angel’ — as a downgrade to junk is known in rating agency parlance — can set off a wave of problems.

It automatically excludes the country’s bonds from certain high-profile investment indexes which means conservative funds — active managers as well as passive “trackers” — are no longer able to buy and sell them. It can cut the bonds’ value as collateral in central bank funding operations too.

Credit default swaps (CDS), which can be used to insure against debt problems, currently foresee Mexico, India, Indonesia and Colombia all being demoted to junk, according to an S&P Capital model called the Market Derived Signal Score.

The model also has Italy showing as one cut away, rather than the two that its BBB S&P rating actually represents, and A- grade Saudi Arabia too as being only one step away rather than four.

Morgan Stanley doesn’t expect any more moves into junk this year, but its strategist Simon Waever points to cuts to junk being priced into bond markets for both Colombia and Mexico, noting that the anticipation of a move to non-investment grade tends to do more damage than the actual cut.

Brazil was estimated to have seen over $20 billion yanked out of its markets when it lost investment grade in 2015.

“The majority of the (bond yield) spread widening happens before the downgrade. Then when the downgrade comes there is a bit more but then it stops and starts to recover.

“For Mexico and Colombia they (bond spreads) are already pricing these downgrades coming,” Waever said.

Morgan Stanley’s European analysts have also pinpointed Italy as another potential downgrade risk if rating agencies turn more cautious.

S&P and Fitch both have negative outlooks on their BBB Italy ratings. S&P has warned of a 10 percent euro zone economic contraction if lockdowns last, though it has also stressed the importance to Italy of the European Central Bank’s bond buying support.

S&P’s former head of sovereign ratings, Moritz Kraemer, who led the firm’s mass downgrades during the euro zone debt crisis, has come up with some stark calculations.

Aggregate government debt in the euro zone shot up from 65 percent to 90 percent of GDP between 2007 and 2012, and sovereign ratings fell around three notches on average.

Kraemer sees euro zone debt topping 100 percent this year and Italy, which has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 and is also Europe’s largest debtor, faring worse.

A “10/10” scenario in which an economy contracts 10 percent this year and its budget deficit worsens by 10 percentage points of GDP, would see Italy’s debt spike from 130 percent to 158 percent this year and to 167 percent by the end of 2022.

If the same happened in France, its debt rate would be 135 percent, Portugal’s 144 percent and Spain’s 129 percent.

“The deterioration of public finances is likely to turn out worse now than during the euro area crisis,” Kraemer said.

“With the backdrop of the devastating scale of the human tragedy and the outsized economic repercussions threatening Italy, the scenario of the sovereign slipping into speculative grade can no longer be easily dismissed.”

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy
Business & Economy
Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens

China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

  • Beijing cuts small and mid-sized banks’ reserves, releasing billions to support jobs and struggling businesses
Updated 26 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s central bank said on Friday it was cutting the amount of cash that small and mid-sized banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity to shore up the economy, which has been badly jolted by the coronavirus crisis.

The latest stimulus move comes as the world’s second-largest economy looks likely to shrink for the first time in 30 years and hopes for a quick recovery are being soured by the rapid spread of the disease worldwide, crushing global demand.

The People’s Bank of China said on its website it will cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for those banks by 100 basis points (bps) in two equal steps, the first effective as of April 15 and the second as of May 15.

China has about 4,000 small and mid-sized banks. The latest cuts would lower their RRR to 6 percent.

In addition, the interest rates on financial institutions’ excess reserves with the central bank would be reduced to 0.35 percent from 0.72 percent, effective April 7, the PBOC said.

HIGHLIGHTS

● RRR cut by 100 bps for mid-sized, small banks.

● Frees up $56bn in cash to spur lending.

● Cuts rate on excess reserves for banks.

The RRR cut was flagged by the Cabinet on Tuesday along with other support measures as Beijing tries to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, which is fanning worries about heavy job losses.

While most of the country’s factories are believed to be up and running again, though not at normal levels, a private survey earlier on Friday suggested services companies are still struggling to get back on their feet and cut jobs in March at the fastest pace since at least 2005.

Many are small, privately owned firms with less cash to see them through a prolonged downturn than large, state-owned enterprises.

The export sector is also facing a fresh shock, as the swift spread of the virus around the world prompts many countries to impose draconian containment measures similar to those used in China. Nomura estimates China could lose 18 million export-related jobs in the next one to two quarters as shipments contract 30 percent.

The latest RRR cut would be the third so far this year and the 10th since early 2018, when the economy was starting to slow under the weight of intensifying US-China trade frictions.

The central bank has been easing monetary policy since the virus outbreak escalated in January, cutting the benchmark lending rate and telling banks to offer cheap loans and payment relief to firms that have been hardest hit by the outbreak and anti-virus measures.

While demand for credit is believed to be falling in many countries as the disease takes a heavy toll on businesses, China still has strong control over its banking system.

Chinese banks issued new loans worth 7 trillion yuan ($989 billion) in the first quarter, said Zhou Liang, vice head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) earlier in the day.

The move to slash the interest rates on excess reserves for banks is aimed at boosting the efficiency for banks to use the funds and better serving small and micro-firms, said the PBOC.

The rate cut on excess reserves indicates that the PBOC is very keen to lower the credit costs for companies, said Commerzbank economist Hao Zhou. PBOC last reduced the rates to 0.72 percent from 0.99 percent during the global financial crisis in 2008.

“The rates for excess reserves are also seen as the floor of the ‘rates corridor’ in China. In this sense, today’s cut has opened a big door for further cut to MLF, which is the ceiling of the corridor.”

After widespread factory closures and travel restrictions imposed by Beijing to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 3,300 in the country, businesses in the country have reopened and life for millions of people has started to slowly return to normal.

But economists are forecasting a steep contraction in China’s first quarter gross domestic product, with some expecting a year-year slump of 9 percent or more — the first such contraction in at least three decades.

Policy sources told Reuters that Chinese government could expand 2020 budget deficit to a record high and was considering lowering its economic growth target for 2020 given the prolonged impact of the pandemic. But one central bank adviser has suggested that a growth target not even be set this year due to all the uncertainty. 

Topics: China Coronavirus China

Related

Business & Economy
Smartphone health code rules in virus-hit China
Middle-East
Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100

Latest updates

Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy
Japan to roll out huge stimulus plan as pandemic pain deepens
Saudi FM: Kingdom is seeking further oil cuts and achieving market balance
Air France-KLM in talks on state-backed loan package

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.