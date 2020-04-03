RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign aimed at helping the elderly to avoid contracting the killer coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Older people are considered more vulnerable to respiratory infections and the initiative, published on the ministry’s Twitter account through an infographic, reinforces guidelines on the importance of social distancing.
Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars appreciated the coordination of citizens and residents regarding the instructions issued by the competent authorities in the Kingdom.
Campaign launched to shield Saudi elderly from virus
Campaign launched to shield Saudi elderly from virus
- Older people are considered more vulnerable to respiratory infections
