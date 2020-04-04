Medics at Egypt’s main cancer center test positive for virus

You are here

The institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with only the emergency ward remaining open. (File/AFP)
  • Egypt has reported around 1,000 confirmed cases and 66 fatalities from the global pandemic
  • The National Cancer Institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with only the emergency ward remaining open
CAIRO: At least 15 medics in Egypt’s main cancer hospital have been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Saturday, raising fears the pandemic could prey on health facilities in the Arab world’s most populous country.

Egypt has reported around 1,000 confirmed cases and 66 fatalities from the global pandemic. Authorities have closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a nighttime curfew to prevent the virus from spreading among the population of 100 million, a fifth of whom live in the densely-populated capital, Cairo.

Dr. Hatem Abu el-Kassem, the director of the National Cancer Institute, said three doctors and 12 nurses tested positive for the virus. He said all other health workers at the facility, which treats hundreds of cancer patients every day, would be tested.

The institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with only the emergency ward remaining open.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems, including cancer patients.

More than a million people have been infected worldwide and more than 50,000 have died from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. More than 200,000 have recovered, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

Egypt’s Health Ministry reported a spike in cases on Friday, with 120 new infections and eight fatalities, its highest one-day tally since the first case was reported in February.

The government has not yet imposed the kind of total lockdown seen in other countries in the region, but officials have said there are plans for stricter measures if needed.

LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced

Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced

  • The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended across the UAE
Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East continue to report more infections of COVID-19, as governments launch different programs to curb its spread.

The virus has infected over 1.1 million people in the world, with the US topping the list of countries with the most number of infections at nearly 80,000.

Saturday, April 4 (All times in GMT)

03:34 – China came to a standstill to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world’s most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

At 10 am (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.

01:15 – Mexico’s health ministry said that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

Friday, April 3 (All times in GMT)

08:45 – The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended across the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Friday citing the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

