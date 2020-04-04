You are here

  Abu Dhabi extends ban on events, wedding parties

Abu Dhabi extends ban on events, wedding parties

  • Abu Dhabi has announced on March 19 the temporary suspension of all events, nightclubs and wedding parties
DUBAI: Bans on all events and wedding parties in Abu Dhabi will be extended until further notice, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi has also extended the suspension of tour services and activities linked to sea cruises, desert camps and safaris as well as floating restaurants until further notice.

Abu Dhabi has announced on March 19 the temporary suspension of all events, nightclubs and wedding parties, as part of the country’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Routine checks and inspections will be carried out in all hotel and tourism facilities, nightclubs and floating restaurants, the government said. Those who violate the instructions will be subject to legal measures.

The UAE announced 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.

The health ministry also announced the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.

Kuwait kicks off sanitization campaign to curb coronavirus spread

  • The Kuwait Municipality urged citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the outbreak
DUBAI: Kuwait has announced a sanitization campaign as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Friday.

The campaign “will cover all areas of the Capital Governorate, following similar works in Al-Farwaniyah Governorate,” Kuwait Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleel Al-Jassem said.

Al-Jassem also urged citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the outbreak, which has so far affected 417 people in the country.  

The sanitization campaign will also take place in other governorates, according to Al-Jassem, assuring continued public health efforts by the Kuwait Municipality.

