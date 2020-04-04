Salons closed? Try this no-fuss guide to removing gel nail polish at home

DUBAI: “For those who are addicted to gel polish, you can use this time to give your nails a much-needed break and restore their health,” says Raquel Vinas, a nail technician at Dubai’s Pastels Salon. However, for those who have had a coat of shellac applied before the stay at home mandate, chances are that now, the polish has likely chipped or lifted, leaving much to be desired when it comes to your formerly faux pas-free fingers. But not to fret, here, the nail expert shares her foolproof guide to removing shellac or gel nails safely from the comfort of your couch.

Step one

“Start the removal process by gently filing the top layer of your polish so that the acetone used in the next step will be able to work more effectively.”

Step two

“Acetone can be drying to your cuticle area, so apply a liberal amount on cotton pads and then place these directly onto the nails. Once the acetone-soaked pads are on your nails, keep them in place by wrapping aluminum foil, cut into small squares, around your fingertips to allow the gel to dissolve.”







(Shutterstock)



Step three

“Take 10 to 15 minutes for yourself as you wait for the acetone-soaked pads to dissolve the gel.”

Step four

“With a twisting motion, pull the foil square from the fingernail then using a cuticle pusher, gently push off the excess gel. If the polish is proving resistant, then repeat the soaking process for another five minutes.”







(Shutterstock)



Step five

“Acetone is very drying for your skin. So, after you have removed the polish successfully, apply cuticle oil on your nail beds and around your nail area. Then finish with hand cream.”