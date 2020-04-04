Family safety campaign launched in Saudi Arabia

GACA introduces distance learning for aviation students

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has launched a distance learning platform that allows students of the preparatory year at the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation (SACA) to complete their studies under the supervision of the Basic Training Center.

The academy has also launched a similar platform for those studying in English to complete their educational process without any interruption.

The provision by GACA of an electronic platform comes as part of its efforts to ensure that studies continue while respecting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Saudi Arabia has a vital role in the field of civil aviation at both regional and international levels, and the SACA provides students with all the modern skills necessary for working in the field of air transport.

Since the academy’s inception as a training institute in 1962, about 35,000 people have benefited from its services.

According to recent studies, the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom offers valuable investment opportunities. Statistics from the International Air Transport Association confirmed the contribution of the civil aviation sector toward the Kingdom’s gross national product by 5.6 percent, at a value of $36.5 billion in 2018 compared to $34 billion in 2014.