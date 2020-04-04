You are here

Family safety campaign launched in Saudi Arabia

Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro. (SPA)
SPA

  • The Civil Defense team said that the “your home safety is our goal” campaign would last three weeks, and include information to educate families about any dangers
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense on Sunday will launch an awareness campaign about safety measures for households during the quarantine and curfew period resulting from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, explained that the campaign aimed to alert family members to the dangers they were exposed to during their home stay, such as those present in kitchens.
Al-Amro confirmed the importance of having security devices at home, such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, calling on citizens and residents to abide by safety instructions.
The Civil Defense team said that the “your home safety is our goal” campaign would last three weeks, and include information to educate families about any dangers, such as instructions on how to safely deal with electrical appliances.
The campaign will also include an interactive competition and prizes for the winners.
On Friday, the Saudi Ministry of Health also launched an awareness campaign, in partnership with the Saudi Basic Industries Corp., aimed at helping the elderly to avoid contracting the killer coronavirus.

 

SPA

  • Saudi Arabia has a vital role in the field of civil aviation at both regional and international levels
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has launched a distance learning platform that allows students of the preparatory year at the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation (SACA) to complete their studies under the supervision of the Basic Training Center.
The academy has also launched a similar platform for those studying in English to complete their educational process without any interruption.
The provision by GACA of an electronic platform comes as part of its efforts to ensure that studies continue while respecting precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Saudi Arabia has a vital role in the field of civil aviation at both regional and international levels, and the SACA provides students with all the modern skills necessary for working in the field of air transport.
Since the academy’s inception as a training institute in 1962, about 35,000 people have benefited from its services.
According to recent studies, the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom offers valuable investment opportunities. Statistics from the International Air Transport Association confirmed the contribution of the civil aviation sector toward the Kingdom’s gross national product by 5.6 percent, at a value of $36.5 billion in 2018 compared to $34 billion in 2014. 

