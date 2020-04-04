Family safety campaign launched in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense on Sunday will launch an awareness campaign about safety measures for households during the quarantine and curfew period resulting from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, explained that the campaign aimed to alert family members to the dangers they were exposed to during their home stay, such as those present in kitchens.
Al-Amro confirmed the importance of having security devices at home, such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, calling on citizens and residents to abide by safety instructions.
The Civil Defense team said that the “your home safety is our goal” campaign would last three weeks, and include information to educate families about any dangers, such as instructions on how to safely deal with electrical appliances.
The campaign will also include an interactive competition and prizes for the winners.
On Friday, the Saudi Ministry of Health also launched an awareness campaign, in partnership with the Saudi Basic Industries Corp., aimed at helping the elderly to avoid contracting the killer coronavirus.