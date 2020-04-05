You are here

Duterte rapped for flip-flop orders over virus lockdown

In this Friday, April 3, 2020, photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a late night live broadcast in Malacanang, Manila, Philippines. (AP)
Updated 05 April 2020
Ellie Aben

  Philippine president denies issuing 'shoot-to-kill' instructions for those violating curfew
MANILA: To shoot or not to shoot, that is the question — one that has left experts and human rights groups in the Philippines perplexed.

The confusion follows President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement late Friday night wherein he denied issuing “shoot-to-kill” orders for anyone violating a Luzon-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
Experts, however, say it is imperative to read between the lines.
“He must have seen the strong negative reaction from the people. You never issue a shoot-to-kill order publicly,” Fr. Eliseo Mercado of the think tank Institute for Autonomy and Governance told Arab News on Saturday.
Duterte’s instructions follow a protest staged by residents of a village in Quezon City on Wednesday to demand food aid, claiming they had not received relief items since the government placed the entire island under enhanced community quarantine starting March 17. Mercado says the protesters had no choice.
“Those people are hungry because of the lockdown,” he said.
The protests led to Duterte issuing an impromptu order to police, military and village officials to shoot those who “cause chaos during the lockdown.”
“Shoot them dead. Do you understand? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I’ll send you to the grave,” Duterte said at the time.
However, on Friday night, Duterte took a U-turn in an address to the nation.
“I am a lawyer. I never said in public ‘shoot-to-kill.’ Period,” the president said, emphasizing that he told state forces to use force only if their lives came under threat while making an arrest.
“If they resist ... If they fight back ... if they put (your life) in danger ... shoot them. Kill them. That’s the law,” he stressed.
Human rights groups have since condemned the president’s remarks.
In a statement released on Saturday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Duterte’s latest threats cannot be ignored.
“At the very least, Duterte gives the police all the justification they need to commit human rights abuses against people who may be violating these COVID-19 regulations because they need to find work or food,” Carlos Conde of HRW said.
Instead of threatening the poor, he argued that the government should extend the necessary assistance during the outbreak.

“Duterte may feel exasperated by incidents of people breaking curfew regulations, but he has to understand that, for the poor affected by this crisis, it is a matter of survival,” Conde said.
On Friday, presidential legal adviser and Malacacang spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the president “minced no words” in warning of deadly consequences for those who continue to “create unrest, panic, confusion, fear and foment hate against the government.”
“He warned them that if they want trouble and bloodshed, he will accommodate them and give them hell,” Panelo said, referring to Duterte’s previous remarks.
“The president is tasked by the constitution to enforce it and the laws of the land. Transgressors will suffer the consequences of their violations as imposed by law,” he added.
Panelo explained that threatening violators and enemies of the state with deathly violence is “not a crime.”
“The law allows the use of lethal violence when someone’s life depends on it. That is a universal law anchored on the principle of self-preservation,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has urged local government units to hasten the process of assisting the Department of Social Welfare and Development to distribute Social Amelioration Program Bayanihan funds to low-income families.
Interior Secretary Eduardo M. Aco said all LGUs must expedite the distribution, collection, and encoding of the SAP forms of qualified beneficiaries for immediate submission to the DSWD field office in their locality.
Aco added that the government released the first wave of financial assistance to low-income Filipino families on Friday.
 Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, a total of P200 billion  ($3.9 billion) was allocated toward the SAP Bayanihan Fund to 18 million low-income families affected by the crisis across the country.

Topics: Philippines China Coronavirus COVID-19

Global COVID-19 deaths top 60,000, number of cases hit 1.17 million

Global COVID-19 deaths top 60,000, number of cases hit 1.17 million

  Italy has the most number of deaths at more than 14,500
  US has the most number of cases at more than 300,000
WASHINGTON: The number of coronavirus deaths worldwide totaled 63,437 on Saturday, with Europe accounting for over 45,000, or two-thirds of the total.

There are now more than 1.17 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Topping the most number of COVID-19 cases was the United States, which reported more than 300,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,300 deaths.

Italy, which continues to have the most number of deaths at more than 14,500, has the second number of cases at more than 119,000.

Spain is second in the most number of deaths at more than 11,700 and is third in number of cases.

Billions of people are living under some form on lockdown.

Roughly half the planet is confined at home with schools and businesses closed, at huge cost to the global economy.

China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn those killed in the outbreak that started in the city of Wuhan before sweeping the globe.

Across the nation, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens wailed.


Sense of relief

Despite being on top of the list in terms of deaths, Italy and Spain reveled at some encouraging news on Saturday.

Italy cheered after seeing its number of intensive care cases for coronavirus drop for the first time — from 4,068 on Friday to 3,994 on Saturday.

Even some of the most cautious Italian health officials seized on the figures as evidence that the tide may be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II.

“This is a very important data point,” said civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli, adding that it “allows our hospitals to breathe.”

The daily rise in new infections across Italy has also slowed.

The country reported 681 new deaths on Saturday, down from a peak of almost 1,000 just over a week ago.

Spain, which is under a near-total lockdown, also saw a second successive daily fall in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities.

Although the number of new cases also slowed, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an extension of the country’s lockdown until April 25.

At a field hospital in Madrid set up at a conference center, staff applauded whenever a patient was healthy enough to be discharged.

One of them was 59-year-old builder Eduardo Lopez who gave a “10/10” rating to the staff who cared for him “with tenderness and a great dose of humanity.”

France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 recorded the previous day.

This brought the total number of deaths in France to 7,560 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon said.


New daily high

Britain’s overall death toll climbed to more than 4,300 out of nearly 42,000 cases with a five-year-old among the fatalities.

Queen Elizabeth II is to make a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations on Sunday during which she will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

New York state, the US outbreak’s epicenter, saw a record 630 deaths in a single day and Governor Andrew Cuomo warned the worst was yet to come. The state has recorded a total of 3,565 deaths.

Cuomo cautioned that already strained hospitals were not prepared.

“Part of me would like to be at the apex and just, ‘let’s do it.’ But there’s part of me that says it’s good that we’re not at the apex because we’re not yet ready,” he said.

New York City appealed for licensed medical personnel to volunteer their services.

“Anyone who’s not already in this fight, we need you,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

US President Trump said 1,000 military personnel, mostly doctors and nurses, would be deployed to New York City to “assist where they’re needed the most.”

“That’s the hottest of all the hot spots,” he said.

Trump also said he had asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite shipments of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug which the US leader has been touting as a treatment for coronavirus although clinical trials are still underway.

“I may take it,” Trump said. “I’ll have to ask my doctors about that.”


'Masks could give false sense of security'

Several Western countries including the US, Germany and France have in recent days encouraged the use of masks in public despite earlier saying that only carers needed to cover their faces.

The U-turn has angered and confused some citizens, and spurred a flurry of online tutorials for DIY masks.

It comes after some studies suggested the new coronavirus can be spread through speaking and breathing, not just coughing and sneezing. US authorities said wearing a simple homemade mask or scarf could help stem rocketing infection rates.

The World Health Organization is reviewing its guidance but has said it worries that masks could give “a false sense of security,” leading people to be more casual about hand washing and social distancing.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

