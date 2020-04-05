You are here

  • Home
  • Trump, 3M clash over order to produce face masks for US

Trump, 3M clash over order to produce face masks for US

Dr. Nicole McCullough, a safety expert at 3M, demonstrates the correct way to put on an N95 respiratory mask. The mask, below, is the subject of a row between the company and US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/psytd

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Trump, 3M clash over order to produce face masks for US

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump said his administration will try to stop “profiteers” from exporting medical protective gear, shortly after picking a fight with manufacturing giant 3M, a major producer and exporter of face masks used to protect health care workers from the coronavirus.

3M argued that blocking exports will raise “significant humanitarian implications” abroad and lead other countries to retaliate by withholding much-needed medical supplies from the US.

Nearly all of 3M’s exports of high-grade N95 masks go to Canada and Latin America, and Canadian officials led by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau took the company’s side. They lobbied Trump administration officials not to cut off part of their supply.

That was not enough to persuade Trump. Late on Friday, the president announced that he will direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to prevent the export of N95 masks, surgical gloves and other medical protective gear. He said exceptions might be made to help Italy and Spain, which have been hit hard by the outbreak.

“We are not happy with 3M,” Trump added during a White House briefing.

The spat between the president and a leading American manufacturer started Thursday, after Trump used his authority under the 1950 Defense Production Act to direct the government to acquire the “appropriate” number of N95 respirators from Minnesota-based 3M and its subsidiaries.

The N95 masks, also called respirators, provide more protection against the virus than do ordinary surgical masks. Governors and hospital officials around the country have warned of a dire shortage of masks and other protective gear for health care workers.

The president followed up his order with a barbed tweet on Thursday night.

“We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their masks. ‘P Act’ all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing — will have a big price to pay,” Trump tweeted.

The events leading to Trump’s order against 3M began weeks ago. A White House official said when Vice President Mike Pence visited a 3M factory in Minnesota last month, he was told that 3M had 35 million N95 masks that were intended for commercial uses but could be used by health care workers.

This week, after 3M received liability protection that it sought, the White House learned that not all of those masks were ready for the US market, the official said.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has been leading administration contacts with the company to learn where the masks went and why some were not available as promised. The situation led Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss events that have not been made public.

The company said that it has been boosting production for two months and working with the Trump administration to improve the supply of masks. 

3M said that it has raised US production of N95 masks from 22 million in January to 35 million in March, with the entire increase being distributed in the US. It said that 10 million masks that it produced in China will be shipped to the US.

The company exports about 6 million masks a month to Canada and Latin America, where 3M is a primary supplier. 3M objected to stopping those exports.

CEO Mike Roman said Trump’s insinuation that 3M was doing something wrong was “absurd.”

“The idea that we are not doing everything we can to maximize deliveries of respirators in our home country — nothing is further from the truth,” he said.

Topics: China Coronavirus face masks COVID-19

Related

World
Turkey blocks delivery of medical equipment to coronavirus hard-hit Spain
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon divided over face masks in virus battle

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch

Scarlett Johansson, left, in ‘Black Widow.’ Above: Disney’s epic ‘Mulan.’ (AP)
Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch

Updated 3 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films Friday, but has not given up on a summer blockbuster with “Mulan” now penciled in for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised schedule confirmed eagerly awaited Marvel movies “Black Widow” and “The Eternals,” as well as the latest “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” sequels, have all been pushed back as the virus shutters theaters around the world.
“Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson, the first of the new “phase” of the record-breaking superhero franchise, will now debut in November, causing most subsequent installments to move later in a domino effect.
One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 was removed from the schedule entirely.
But in a note of optimism that North American movie theaters could reopen sooner rather than later, “Mulan” — a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior — is now tentatively set to launch July 24.
That chimes with positive notes from National Association of Theatre Owners officials, who told a webinar on Friday that theaters could reopen in late May or June with social distancing measures in place to seat audience members far enough apart.
However, Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” became the latest major studio film to skip theaters entirely and move directly to streaming — a trend that has triggered alarm among movie exhibitors.
The children’s book adaptation will debut on Disney+ at an undisclosed date.
The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was pushed back an entire year to July 2022, while a confirmed “Captain Marvel” film bucked the trend by moving to an earlier slot that same month.

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
Business & Economy
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

Latest updates

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch
DIFC supports businesses impacted by COVID-19
STC launches SR100m health care initiative
Mobily exempts MoH-quarantined clients from bills
Book on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards translated by Rasanah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.