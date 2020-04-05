You are here

  • Home
  • Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic

Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic

A Spanish student takes online classes at home using Zoom. The app has become the ‘go-to’ service for education, exercise classes and even church services. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rjhvz

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic

  • Market value hits $35bn as tech tool surges in popularity during lockdown
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: What does British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have in common with virtual happy hour celebrants and thousands of students around the world?

All use the Zoom videoconferencing application to get together while staying apart during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
But amid its newfound fame, the Silicon Valley-based company has come under scrutiny over how it handles privacy and security, including allowing uninvited guests to barge in on sessions.
Created by engineer Eric Yuan in 2011 and listed on the Nasdaq a year ago, Zoom has seen its market value skyrocket to $35 billion.
Yuan has spoken of a passion for communication technologies that dates back to the 1990s when, as a university student in mainland China, he longed for a way to see his girlfriend without needing to travel hours by train.
Zoom hit the market as a tool for people working apart to collaborate on business, competing with offerings from the likes of Microsoft, Facebook, Google and others.
As people around the world stay home due to coronavirus risk, Zoom has become a go-to service for remote education, exercise classes, poker games, church services and happy hour celebrations.
Couples have been married in “zoomed” ceremonies. Birthdays have been celebrated. Funerals have been virtually attended.
“It’s really easy to use, and free; that’s nice,” said US school teacher Justin Minkel, who instructs students remotely using Zoom. “Just click a link.”
Home chaos such as dogs barking or outbursts from siblings can be disruptive, but Minkel cures that by “muting” students’ microphones until he needs to hear them.
According to Yuan, the number of people taking part in Zoom meetings daily eclipsed 200 million in March, up from just 10 million at the end of last year.
Video calls have surged on all messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Messenger, and Google Hangouts, but Zoom has become a star. It lets as many as 100 people simultaneously attend a video-conference, allowing 40 minutes free and then charging for premium accounts that provide more time and features for $15 monthly.
Zoom lifted the 40-minute limit on free accounts for teachers in an array of countries.

FASTFACT

2011 Zoom was created by Eric Yuan in 2011 and listed on the Nasdaq a year ago.

Digital learning coach Stephanie DeMichele credits the surge in Zoom use to fear of being disconnected from schools, friends, families and others in our everyday lives.
“And here comes Zoom saying ‘It’s free, available, and you won’t feel isolated,’” said DeMichele. “So people grabbed onto it.”
A “Zoombombing” phenomenon has sparked warnings about lax security, however. Virtual intruders have interrupted religious ceremonies, classes, and other gatherings.
US media has reported that Zoom shares some data with third parties and questioned how well virtual meeting data is defended.
Prosecutors from several US states are investigating the firm’s privacy and security practices. The FBI has warned of Zoom sessions being hijacked.
Yuan vowed this week to step up data security, and apologized.
“We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s — and our own — privacy and security expectations,” Yuan said in a message posted online.
“For that, I am deeply sorry.”
Zoom was designed primarily for use by large businesses with their own tech teams to provide support and protection, according to Yuan.
“We did not design the product with the foresight that, in a matter of weeks, every person in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home,” he said.

Topics: ZOOM

Related

Business & Economy
Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch
Business & Economy
OPEC+ emergency meeting likely to be postponed to April 8 or 9

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch

Scarlett Johansson, left, in ‘Black Widow.’ Above: Disney’s epic ‘Mulan.’ (AP)
Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch

Updated 3 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films Friday, but has not given up on a summer blockbuster with “Mulan” now penciled in for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised schedule confirmed eagerly awaited Marvel movies “Black Widow” and “The Eternals,” as well as the latest “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” sequels, have all been pushed back as the virus shutters theaters around the world.
“Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson, the first of the new “phase” of the record-breaking superhero franchise, will now debut in November, causing most subsequent installments to move later in a domino effect.
One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 was removed from the schedule entirely.
But in a note of optimism that North American movie theaters could reopen sooner rather than later, “Mulan” — a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior — is now tentatively set to launch July 24.
That chimes with positive notes from National Association of Theatre Owners officials, who told a webinar on Friday that theaters could reopen in late May or June with social distancing measures in place to seat audience members far enough apart.
However, Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” became the latest major studio film to skip theaters entirely and move directly to streaming — a trend that has triggered alarm among movie exhibitors.
The children’s book adaptation will debut on Disney+ at an undisclosed date.
The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was pushed back an entire year to July 2022, while a confirmed “Captain Marvel” film bucked the trend by moving to an earlier slot that same month.

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
Business & Economy
China bank overhaul frees up $56bn for virus-hit economy

Latest updates

Video app Zoom rockets to fame amid pandemic
Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch
DIFC supports businesses impacted by COVID-19
STC launches SR100m health care initiative
Mobily exempts MoH-quarantined clients from bills

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.