Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

Medical workers wearing protective suits measures the body temperature of a man and another draws blood for the preliminary blood test of tested for COVID-19 at the Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 05 April 2020
Reuters

  • The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country’s public health ministry said on Sunday.
The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.

Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

  • The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.
The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.

