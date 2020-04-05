BANGKOK: Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country’s public health ministry said on Sunday.
The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases. Twenty three people have died in Thailand since the outbreak first emerged in January.
Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths
Short Url
https://arab.news/p5myz
Updated 05 April 2020
Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths
- The latest numbers raised the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 2,169 cases
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 102 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, the country’s public health ministry said on Sunday.