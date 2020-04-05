US rapper Kid Cudi posts throwback photo of pre-Oscar Rami Malek

Need a pick-me-up? These restaurants in Jeddah, Riyadh have you covered

JEDDAH/RIYADH: It’s happened to all of us: Perhaps you finished your weekly grocery shop and found yourself too tired to cook or it could be that you don’t trust delivery personnel to safely sanitize your order as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Whatever the case, if you prefer to pick up food from restaurants in person before the daily curfew, here are a few delicious dining spots that are open for take-out in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Jeddah

Poké Bowl

Poké bowl is specifically for sushi lovers and it’s healthy which is essential during the lockdown. The food is filling and delicious and you can customize your order to fit your taste. In our opinion, the best bowl is the “Jeddawi Bowl” — a combination of shrimp, crab, beetroot and carrots with a side of perfectly cooked and aromatic white rice. The bowl achieves perfection when topped with spicy mayo. The meals can be ordered from the Lugmety app or by placing an order for pick-up by calling 00966 (012) 288 0996.

Leaves and Vines

Leaves and Vines promises delicious healthy food by offering organic sandwiches, salads and fresh juices ideal for people looking for tasty yet nutritious fate. Their spicy shrimp sandwich, with the kick of jalapenos and spices, makes is a true treat. It can be ordered on HungerStation for delivery or picked up by placing an order on 00966 (012) 656 2535.

Baco

Baco infuses Central American and Asian cuisines. One of their most popular items are their baos, in particular the “Karrage Chic Bao.” However, keep in mind that the portions are small so it’s best for post-curfew movie snacks and appetizers. Order in using the Lugmety app or pick up the food by placing an order on 00966 50 003 4378.

Section-B

Call 00966 50 987 5870 or 00966 50 987 7508 to place an order for one of their indulgent burgers. Their classic B-Burger is recommended for a satisfying meal of a hefty beef patty, luscious brown buns and their special sauce, paired with sweet fries or a crispy okra side dish.

Brioché

Call 00966 56 530 0060 to get your own tenderloin and ribeye steaks wrapped up in a make-it-yourself box with spices, mashed potato and a choice of sauce to cook your favorite meal at home. The steak box is safe sealed and equipped with a QR code that will direct you to a video tutorial with the restaurant’s chef who will guide you every step of the way.

Lallo Ristorante

The Italian cuisine restaurant is another restaurant that is ensuring people can cook their best-loved dishes at home. Lallo Ristorante’s pasta and pizza ready-to-cook boxes can be ordered by calling 00920003916.

Riyadh

Serafina

The Italian restaurant’s Riyadh location is still open for pick-up orders, meaning you can enjoy their perfectly crisp pizzas, decadent pastas and incredible desserts before curfew time. Stop by and pick up gnocchi al ragu di agnello, the goat cheese pizza, or some delicious, creamy tiramisu as a treat for being so good at social distancing! Call 011 222 4492 to order.

IHOP

Breakfast for breakfast is nice, but breakfast for lunch can’t be beat. The International House of Pancakes is open for pickup orders until curfew time, meaning you can swing by for confetti pancakes or a fluffy omelet with hash browns on your way back from your weekly grocery shop. They don’t take orders by phone, but call 011 510 7951 to make sure they’re open before stopping by.

One O’ One Burger

This new burger joint has already cemented its place on Riyadh’s burger scene and its popularity hasn’t waned despite the ongoing pandemic. Their barbecue box ensures that you can cook the food to your own specifications at home. Call 0096650 4444 456 to inquire.

Al-Tazaj

This local favorite is famous nationwide for their grilled chicken, an unchanged recipe since their initiation in 1989. If you’re picking your food up in person, some branches have a fun way of serving you by putting a number on the hood of your car when you pick up the food, just in case you missed that essential part of the dine-in experience.

McDonald’s

The golden arches are a great fallback option. Drive-thru pickup means you don’t even have to leave your car and, let’s face it, who doesn’t love a good chicken nugget box? Bonus tip: Get some Big Mac sauce to dunk your fries in — you’re welcome in advance. Call them on 9200 00001.