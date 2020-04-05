TWITTER POLL: Nearly 50% say they’ll consider attending a concert, cruise up to 6 months after the coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: The coronavirus crisis has brought the world to a standstill, people wear masks and rubber gloves to protect them from this hidden danger.

But a recent Arab News Twitter poll revealed nearly half of people would be confident in attending a large group event such as a class, concert or cruise within six months of the crisis ending.

Of the 1,653 people who took part – 49.7 percent said it would take up to six months before they’d go to these events, while a defiant 19.4 percent said they’d be happy to go straight away.

More than 20 percent would wait a somewhat more cautious six months, to a year before setting foot in a concert hall, classroom or cruise.

But for some the damage is already done – 10.6 percent said that was it for them, their cruising and concert days are over.

There were 1,653 votes cast in this Arab News Twitter poll

The coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives and most long for a return to normality.

But @TheFarhanSheikh said they believed people were changed for the long haul.