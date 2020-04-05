TWITTER POLL: Nearly 50% say they’ll consider attending a concert, cruise up to 6 months after the coronavirus crisis

You are here

More than half said they would eventually go back to crowded events, but 10% say that will never happen for them. (File/Shutterstock)
  • Nearly 90% of people said they would eventually go back to crowded events
  • For some the risks are just too much - for them this is the end for concerts
DUBAI: The coronavirus crisis has brought the world to a standstill, people wear masks and rubber gloves to protect them from this hidden danger.

 

But a recent Arab News Twitter poll revealed nearly half of people would be confident in attending a large group event such as a class, concert or cruise within six months of the crisis ending.

Of the 1,653 people who took part – 49.7 percent said it would take up to six months before they’d go to these events, while a defiant 19.4 percent said they’d be happy to go straight away.

More than 20 percent would wait a somewhat more cautious six months, to a year before setting foot in a concert hall, classroom or cruise.

But for some the damage is already done – 10.6 percent said that was it for them, their cruising and concert days are over.

The coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives and most long for a return to normality.

But @TheFarhanSheikh said they believed people were changed for the long haul.

 

  • Reuters, in a statement sent to Arab News, said it had not received any notification from the Iraqi authorities “regarding our license and are currently seeking clarification on the matter”
  • “Reuters will continue to report on Iraq in a fair, independent and impartial way, as we do all around the world,” the statement added
LONDON: Iraq temporarily revoked Reuters news agency’s license for a period of three months, after it published a story saying Iraq’s government was misreporting the true number of coronavirus cases.
The news agency was also fined 25 million Iraqi dinars ($20,950), The Associated Press (AP) reported, quoting a statement posted on the official Iraqi Communication and Media Commission website, said.
The suspension on Friday came after Reuters published a story on Thursday citing a health ministry official, a senior political official and “three doctors closely involved in the testing process” as saying Iraq has “thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases,” many times more than the 772 it had reported at the time.
The article said “Iraqi authorities have instructed medical staff not to speak to the media,” and that the actual number was somewhere between 3,000 and 9,000.
Reuters, in a statement sent to Arab News, said it had not received any notification from the Iraqi authorities regarding its license and is “currently seeking clarification on the matter.”
“We stand by our story of April 2, which was based on multiple, well-placed medical and political sources, and also fully represented the position of the Iraqi health ministry,” the statement said.
“Reuters will continue to report on Iraq in a fair, independent and impartial way, as we do all around the world.”
The official number of coronavirus cases in Iraq on Saturday stood at 878 cases.

