You are here

  • Home
  • China says it has sold nearly four billion masks abroad

China says it has sold nearly four billion masks abroad

China has exported 3.86 billion masks. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 April 2020
AFP

China says it has sold nearly four billion masks abroad

  • Beijing has encouraged factories to increase production of medical supplies
  • China has also exported 37.5 million pieces of protective clothing, 16,000 ventilators and 2.84 million COVID-19 testing kits since March 1
Updated 05 April 2020
AFP

BEIJING: China has sold nearly four billion masks to foreign countries since March, officials said Sunday, as they tried to stem widespread fears over the quality of medical exports.
Despite Chinese cases dwindling, Beijing has encouraged factories to increase production of medical supplies as the pandemic kills over 60,000 globally and parts of the world face a protective equipment shortage.
China has exported 3.86 billion masks, 37.5 million pieces of protective clothing, 16,000 ventilators and 2.84 million COVID-19 testing kits since March 1, customs official Jin Hai said, with orders to more than 50 countries.
She added the country’s medical supply exports were valued at $1.4 billion.
However numerous nations — including the Netherlands, the Philippines, Croatia, Turkey and Spain — have complained about substandard or faulty medical products shipped from China.
Last week, the Dutch government recalled 600,000 masks out of a Chinese shipment of 1.3 million that did not meet quality standards.
China said the manufacturer “stated clearly that (the masks) are non-surgical.”
Spain also rejected thousands of rapid test kits sent by an unauthorized Chinese company after it found that they were unreliable last week.
Chinese officials hit back on Sunday at media reports over defective medical supplies, saying that they “did not reflect the full facts.”
“In reality there are various factors, such as China having different standards and different usage habits to other countries. Even improper use can lead to doubts over quality,” said Jiang Fan, an official with the Ministry of Commerce.
The comments echoed remarks from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who over the past week has repeatedly urged Western media not to “politicize” or “hype up” the issue.
Earlier this week, Beijing tightened regulations for exported coronavirus medical equipment, requiring products to fulfil both domestic licensing standards and that of their destination countries.
China has also increased its production capacity of COVID-19 testing kits to over 4 million a day, said Zhang Qi, an official with the National Medical Products Administration.

Kuwait central bank governor says too early for banks to suspend 2020 dividends

Updated 05 April 2020
Reuters

Kuwait central bank governor says too early for banks to suspend 2020 dividends

  • The governor said there is no concern for the Kuwaiti dinar
Updated 05 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwaiti banks can continue to distribute dividends for 2019 and it is too early to ask them to suspend dividends for 2020, the governor of the central bank of Kuwait said on Sunday, speaking to Al Arabiya TV.

“The exchange rate system is excellent and there is no fear for the Kuwaiti dinar,” said the governor, Mohammad al-Hashel, adding that banks’ average capital adequacy ratio was above 18 percent.

The minimum ratio has been reduced to 10.5%, the governor said.

Topics: Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait reports its first death from COVID-19
Middle-East
Kuwait kicks off sanitization campaign to curb coronavirus spread

Latest updates

UAE supports Saudi call for oil talks, joint effort needed by all
Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak
OIC to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus
Ex-head of Libya's anti-Qaddafi revolt dies of coronavirus
Business Sustainability Week activities launched 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.