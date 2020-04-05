Saudi Health Ministry announces 206 new cases of coronavirus

You are here

Cars drive on a street in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on April 3, 2020. (AFP)
  • The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 2,385
  • 53% of those infected with the virus are non-Saudis
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced 206 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths during a press conference on Sunday.  
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 2,385, with 34 deaths, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. Some 488 cases have recovered.
The ministry highlighted that the ratio of COVID-19 infection in Saudi Arabia is considered low globally. 
It said 53 percent of those infected with the virus are non-Saudis. 
Most cases have caught the virus through moving between places or getting involved in gatherings, the ministry warned.
It described that the percentage of traffic violations committed against restrictions of movement as “worrying.”

Al Baik to donate 10,000 meals in Jeddah neighborhoods under lockdown

Al Baik to donate 10,000 meals in Jeddah neighborhoods under lockdown

  • The gesture is meant to lift the financial burden families are facing under the lockdown
JEDDAH: Residents in some parts of Jeddah under a 24-hour lockdown will be receiving 10,000 free meals on a daily basis from Al Baik, a leading food chain in Saudi Arabia. 
The fast-food chain, which is very popular in the Kingdom, announced it would distribute meals of roasted chicken and fries “to our beloved people in districts in the city of Jeddah which are under a 24-hour curfew.”
It said the gesture is meant to lift the financial burden families are facing under the lockdown that started on Saturday in some districts of Jeddah to limit the spread of coronavirus. 
Al Baik is one of the major vendors of fried chicken in Saudi Arabia, with over 40 outlets in Jeddah alone.

