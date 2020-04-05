Saudi Health Ministry announces 206 new cases of coronavirus

Al Baik to donate 10,000 meals in Jeddah neighborhoods under lockdown

JEDDAH: Residents in some parts of Jeddah under a 24-hour lockdown will be receiving 10,000 free meals on a daily basis from Al Baik, a leading food chain in Saudi Arabia.

The fast-food chain, which is very popular in the Kingdom, announced it would distribute meals of roasted chicken and fries “to our beloved people in districts in the city of Jeddah which are under a 24-hour curfew.”

It said the gesture is meant to lift the financial burden families are facing under the lockdown that started on Saturday in some districts of Jeddah to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Al Baik is one of the major vendors of fried chicken in Saudi Arabia, with over 40 outlets in Jeddah alone.