Saudi Health Ministry announces 206 new cases of coronavirus

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has announced 206 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths during a press conference on Sunday.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 2,385, with 34 deaths, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. Some 488 cases have recovered.
The ministry highlighted that the ratio of COVID-19 infection in Saudi Arabia is considered low globally.
It said 53 percent of those infected with the virus are non-Saudis.
Most cases have caught the virus through moving between places or getting involved in gatherings, the ministry warned.
It described that the percentage of traffic violations committed against restrictions of movement as “worrying.”
