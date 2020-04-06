You are here

  • Home
  • KSA steps up efforts to repatriate Saudi citizens

KSA steps up efforts to repatriate Saudi citizens

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mfrrf

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

KSA steps up efforts to repatriate Saudi citizens

  • GACA works with international airports as COVID-19 rules see thousands stranded abroad
Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) is working in cooperation with all relevant government agencies to arrange for the return of Saudi citizens currently trapped abroad as a result of security measures imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and chairman of GACA, said that in compliance with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the transport system, represented by GACA, was working to ready airport terminals as part of a series of decisions issued by the king to ensure the safety of citizens in light of the coronavirus outbreak, in the Kingdom and abroad.
Al-Jasser added: “GACA has harnessed all its efforts and capabilities to receive the citizens wishing to return to the Kingdom. It has prepared terminals in the Kingdom’s international airports: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.
“GACA also endeavors to schedule the flights designated for the plan to return Saudi citizens to the Kingdom in coordination with the national carrier, Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), in addition to continuous coordination with the airports of other countries.”

FASTFACT

Saudi citizens wishing to return can register their information at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs online portal http://www.mofa.gov.sa/es.

Al-Jasser highlighted that GACA would take all precautionary and preventive measures against COVID-19 in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.
The Saudi minister of tourism, Ahmed Al-Khatib, has also announced that 11,000 rooms in various accommodations across the Kingdom are ready to welcome the returning citizens, with more rooms to be facilitated.
The Ministry of Education, meanwhile, has followed up with its 31 cultural bureaus on the health and safety of Saudi scholarship students abroad. At present, 124,228 Saudis are abroad as part of the the scholarship program, with 79,113 scholarship students as well as 45,115 accompanying family members. The ministry is to provide them with the means of return to the Kingdom if they wish to do so.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak
Saudi Arabia
Mobility rate in Saudi Arabia remains above 40%; people urged to keep staying at home

Mobility rate in Saudi Arabia remains above 40%; people urged to keep staying at home

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly
Updated 24 min 5 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Mobility rate in Saudi Arabia remains above 40%; people urged to keep staying at home

  • Google prepared the report to help individuals and public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to COVID-19
Updated 24 min 5 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry has described the results of a Google Maps COVID-19 Community Mobility Report as “very concerning” — as it shows people’s mobility rate in Saudi Arabia remains above 40 percent.
“Unfortunately, there is still more than 40 percent of mobility, shopping and outdoor activities; this is a very alarming percentage,” Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, the Health Ministry spokesman, said on Sunday.
“We are all in this boat together; those who risk their own lives by going out for no urgent need are risking everybody else’s lives too,” he said.
The report, published a few days ago, showed that visits to grocery markets, food warehouses and pharmacies dropped by 24 percent in Saudi Arabia compared to a baseline of data calculated during the five weeks from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6.
It also showed that mobility trends related to shopping and entertainment dropped by 54 percent and by 45 percent in workplaces, while it increased by 23 percent in residential places.  
Google prepared the report to help individuals and public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to COVID-19.
The report charts movement trends over time by geography using aggregated and anonymized data to show popular times for places in Google Maps covering 131 countries.
As the confirmed cases rise to 2,385, the Saudi Health Ministry highlighted that 53 percent are non-Saudis. “This shows that the virus spread is present in all segments of the society, and the vast majority of cases are related to socializing,” Al-Aly said.
One person could infect up to 70 others, he said. “Usually, there are around 30 to 40 cases infected after being in contact with a single positive case. However, we have had cases of over 70 contacts, but thankfully they were contained and controlled.”  
“It is a huge challenge, but medical staff are up to the task,” he said.
The latest number of recoveries rose to 488, putting the total active cases at 1,863 while the number of deaths rose to 34.
Al-Aly said that the ministry updated the numbers several times a day on its webpage (covid19.moh.gov.sa) to ensure greater transparency and to help people’s access to data.
Meanwhile, there are more than 1,100 staff working at Saudi Red Crescent Authority operations rooms around the Kingdom 24/7, receiving urgent calls and reports on coronavirus-related issues. 
In recent weeks, the authority reported a 53 percent increase in calls with 350,000 calls from the different regions of the country. The Makkah and Riyadh regions registered the most calls. There are more than 20,000 volunteers registered ready to support the authority’s activities. 

The authority receives urgent calls on its 977 hotline, as well as reports on its smartphone app ASAFNY where people can request an ambulance or permission to leave their homes to reach health facilities during curfew hours.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry announces 206 new cases of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest updates

KSA steps up efforts to repatriate Saudi citizens
Mobility rate in Saudi Arabia remains above 40%; people urged to keep staying at home
Saudi Arabia's King Salman requests Shoura Council sessions, committee meetings held remotely
Dubai says essential trips during curfew hours require permit
French ambassador praises Saudi doctors for remaining in France to aid in coronavirus pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.