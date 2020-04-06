You are here

  Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

The entrance to the Bronx Zoo in New York. (AP File)
AP

  • It is the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere
  • Six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee
AP

NEW YORK: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.
The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn’t yet showing symptoms, the zoo said. The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.
“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution” and aim to “contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” said Dr. Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian.
The finding raises new questions about transmission of the virus in animals. The US Department of Agriculture, which confirmed Nadia’s test result at its veterinary lab, says there are no known cases of the virus in US pets or livestock.
“There doesn’t appear to be, at this time, any evidence that suggests that the animals can spread the virus to people or that they can be a source of the infection in the United States,” said Dr. Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and a USDA official.
The USDA said Sunday it’s not recommending routine coronavirus testing of animals, in zoos or elsewhere, or of zoo employees. Still, Rooney said a small number of animals in the US have been tested through the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories, and all those tests came back negative except Nadia’s.
The coronavirus outbreaks around the world are driven by person-to-person transmission, experts say.
There have been reports of a small number of pets outside the United States becoming infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog that tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agriculture authorities concluded that pet dogs and cats couldn’t pass the virus to human beings but could test positive if exposed by their owners.
Some researchers have been trying to understand the susceptibility of different animal species to the virus, and to determine how it spreads among animals, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.
The American Veterinary Medical Association and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been recommending that out of an abundance of caution, people ill with the coronavirus should limit contact with animals. In general, the CDC advises people to wash their hands after handling animals and do other things to keep pets and their homes clean.
At the Bronx Zoo, Nadia, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed dry coughs, and some of the cats exhibited some wheezing and loss of appetite, Calle said.
“In a question of being thorough, we did want to specifically test” for the virus that causes COVID-19, he said. Only Nadia was tested because it takes anesthesia to get a sample from a big cat. Her temperature was taken at the same time, and it was normal, Calle said.
The seven sickened cats live in two areas at the zoo, and the animals had contact with the same worker, who is doing OK, zoo officials said. They said they are taking “appropriate preventive measures” for the staffers that care for the ailing animals, and there are no signs of illness in other big cats on the property.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can be fatal.

Updated 06 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Taliban warn US agreement breach could lead to mistrust

  • The historic peace deal was signed after nearly a year and a half of intensive talks
Updated 06 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Sunday accused the US of violating parts of a historic peace deal, warning that further infringements could damage trust between the two sides.

“The Islamic Emirate so far has remained committed to the agreement and has fully observed it. But there have been flagrant violations from the Americans and their local and foreign colleagues against us,” excerpts from a statement released by the group read.
As part of the deal struck in Doha, Qatar in February of this year, Washington was set to facilitate the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by President Ashraf Ghani’s government in early March, before the start of the first intra-Afghan dialogue.
Contrary to the deal, American and Afghan forces have conducted airstrikes against civilian sites, while the Taliban have avoided staging attacks in cities and organizing significant strikes against government forces, the statement read.
“Since we have witnessed repeated violation in this regard, we demand that the American side observe the contents of the agreement and also inform their other colleagues to do so,” it read.
The statement added that before issuing their warning, the Taliban had shared their concerns with the US through a communication channel set up by both sides for the purpose.
“If these violations go on, an atmosphere of mistrust will be created that will not only damage the deal but will also force the Mujahideen to reciprocal reaction, thus increasing the extent of the fighting,” the statement said.
The historic peace deal was signed after nearly a year and a half of intensive talks between the Taliban and Washington, without including Ghani’s government.
One of the top conditions of the agreement was for Washington to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months of signing the deal.

BACKGROUND

The accord drew adverse reactions from a few former US generals, even as President Donald Trump insisted that he would put an end to Washington’s endless battles, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power.

In return, the Taliban pledged to ensure that insurgents would not use their controlled areas to stage attacks against the world or US interests.
The accord drew adverse reactions from a few former US generals, even as President Donald Trump insisted that he would put an end to Washington’s endless battles, such as the conflict in Afghanistan, which began in late 2001 by ousting the Taliban from power. The conflict is considered America’s longest war to date.
The deal also pushed for the start of talks between the Taliban and other Afghans, including Ghani’s government, to find a solution to end the war and decide on the future political setup.
Ghani’s officials refused to comment on the Taliban’s statement, arguing that Washington had struck the deal and, therefore, it was the American administration that needed to respond and not Kabul.
It was not immediately possible to get a comment from the US Embassy on the matter.
However, analyst Shafiq Haqpal believes that the Taliban’s statement has been long in the making.
“The Taliban seemed upset privately in recent weeks because America failed to fulfill its pledges based on the deal. The statement now clearly shows the Taliban’s public dissatisfaction, and that will have its impact in the future if not settled,” Haqpal said.

