Updated 06 April 2020
Mohammed Al-Sarhan has been chairman of Bahri since 2019, a leading global transportation and logistics company positioned as the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia.

The company structures its operations around six business units: Oil, chemicals, logistics, dry bulk, ship management and data.

Al-Sarhan received his bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1977 from Oregon State University, US.

He has also been chairman of Saudi Airlines Catering Co., Al-Safi Danone Ltd., IKEA Bahrain, IKEA Saudi Arabia and Flow Progressive Logistics.

Al-Sarhan also serves as vice chairman of Venture Capital Bank in Bahrain.

He is a member of the board of directors of Al-Faisaliah Group and National Chemical Carriers Ltd. Co.

Earlier, Al-Sarhan served as vice CEO and senior advisor at Al-Faisaliah Group, and general manager of Al-Safi Marketing Co.

He also served on the boards of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi-French Business Council, the Saudi Public Transport, and Riyadh Airports Co. among others.

Al-Sarhan was a member of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and a member of the board of trustees at Al-Yamamah University.

Underlining its social responsibility commitment, Bahri donated SR10 million ($2.7 million) to the Health Ministry to support its initiatives against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.

Al-Sarhan expressed appreciation for the ministry’s tireless efforts to ensure the safety and health of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.

“We are also pleased to place our expertise, maritime fleet, logistics services, and offices around the world at the disposal of the ministry to help achieve the common national goal of preserving public health,” Al-Sarhan said.

Topics: Who's Who Bahri

World leaders call for courage as virus death toll nears 70,000

JEDDAH: World leaders urged people on Sunday to show courage and strength in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the global death toll approached 70,000 from more than 1.25 million cases of infection.

Pope Francis described the outbreak as a tragedy, Queen Elizabeth of the UK offered her personal thanks to frontline health workers, and Americans were warned that they faced the “hardest and the saddest week” of their lives.

Saudi Arabia reported five more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 34. The number of confirmed cases rose by 206 to 2,385, the highest among Gulf Arab states.

The Foreign Ministry will register requests this week from Saudis abroad who want to return home, with priority given to the elderly, pregnant women and people in countries most affected by the pandemic. Those who return are subject to a 14-day quarantine, and about 11,000 hotel rooms have been set aside for them.

The Health Ministry warned that too many people were ignoring advice to stay at home. “Unfortunately, there is still more than 40 percent mobility in shopping and outdoor activities. This is a very alarming percentage,”ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said.

“We are all in this boat together, and those who risk their own lives by going out for no urgent need are risking everybody else’s lives too.”

The six Gulf states have reported 6,757 cases of infection and 54 deaths from the coronavirus. The UAE, where 1,505 people have been infected and 10 have died, will increase its stockpile of strategic goods and waive residency visa fines for the rest of the year, said the prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

In Rome, on Palm Sunday, a Christian religious festival, Pope Francis celebrated mass by live stream with St.Peter’s Square empty of the usual huge crowds.

“Today, in the tragedy of a pandemic, in the face of the many false securities that have now crumbled, in the face of so many hopes betrayed, in the sense of abandonment that weighs upon our hearts, Jesus says to each one of us: ‘Courage, open your heart to my love’,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth gave a rare special address to the British people, only the fourth in her 68-year reign. She praised frontline health workers and more than 750,000 people who volunteered to help the state-run National Health Service.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

In the US, as the death toll approached 10,000, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said: “This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives … our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus

