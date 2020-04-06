Mohammed Al-Sarhan has been chairman of Bahri since 2019, a leading global transportation and logistics company positioned as the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia.

The company structures its operations around six business units: Oil, chemicals, logistics, dry bulk, ship management and data.

Al-Sarhan received his bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1977 from Oregon State University, US.

He has also been chairman of Saudi Airlines Catering Co., Al-Safi Danone Ltd., IKEA Bahrain, IKEA Saudi Arabia and Flow Progressive Logistics.

Al-Sarhan also serves as vice chairman of Venture Capital Bank in Bahrain.

He is a member of the board of directors of Al-Faisaliah Group and National Chemical Carriers Ltd. Co.

Earlier, Al-Sarhan served as vice CEO and senior advisor at Al-Faisaliah Group, and general manager of Al-Safi Marketing Co.

He also served on the boards of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi-French Business Council, the Saudi Public Transport, and Riyadh Airports Co. among others.

Al-Sarhan was a member of the board of directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and a member of the board of trustees at Al-Yamamah University.

Underlining its social responsibility commitment, Bahri donated SR10 million ($2.7 million) to the Health Ministry to support its initiatives against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.

Al-Sarhan expressed appreciation for the ministry’s tireless efforts to ensure the safety and health of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.

“We are also pleased to place our expertise, maritime fleet, logistics services, and offices around the world at the disposal of the ministry to help achieve the common national goal of preserving public health,” Al-Sarhan said.