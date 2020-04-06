Qassim governor reviews COVID-19 impact on region’s SMEs 

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Sunday presided over an emergency meeting aimed at mitigating the impact of preventive measures to fight the coronavirus on the region’s business sector and its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).BURAI
The meeting, held through video conferencing, was attended by the governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Saleh Al-Rasheed, along with officials of a number of relevant bodies.
Prince Faisal started by commending the royal directives given by King Salman, which included several steps to mitigate the losses of projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic, identify the means to develop SMEs and help both young men and women to do so.
“The meeting seeks to analyze the current situation of the region’s SMEs sector and look into ways to provide them with the necessary assistance.”
Prince Faisal ordered the launch of the “Windows of Hope” initiative concerned with introducing SME owners and entrepreneurs to the programs launched by the government to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus preventive measures on the private sector.
“We are all aware of the importance of informing the youth about all of the government’s measures and contributing to the Kingdom’s economy,” he said.
“What the region is doing in partnership with all of the sectors reflects the leadership’s keenness to support and serve Saudi SME owners and reassure them so they keep functioning in order for the system, made out of the health, security and economic sectors, to be completed,” he said.