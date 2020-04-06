You are here

Qassim governor reviews COVID-19 impact on region’s SMEs 

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal presiding over an emergency meeting in Buraidah on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 06 April 2020
SPA

BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Sunday presided over an emergency meeting aimed at mitigating the impact of preventive measures to fight the coronavirus on the region’s business sector and its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).BURAI

The meeting, held through video conferencing, was attended by the governor of the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Saleh Al-Rasheed, along with officials of a number of relevant bodies.

Prince Faisal started by commending the royal directives given by King Salman, which included several steps to mitigate the losses of projects affected by the coronavirus pandemic, identify the means to develop SMEs and help both young men and women to do so.

“The meeting seeks to analyze the current situation of the region’s SMEs sector and look into ways to provide them with the necessary assistance.”

Prince Faisal ordered the launch of the “Windows of Hope” initiative concerned with introducing SME owners and entrepreneurs to the programs launched by the government to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus preventive measures on the private sector.

“We are all aware of the importance of informing the youth about all of the government’s measures and contributing to the Kingdom’s economy,” he said.

“What the region is doing in partnership with all of the sectors reflects the leadership’s keenness to support and serve Saudi SME owners and reassure them so they keep functioning in order for the system, made out of the health, security and economic sectors, to be completed,” he said.

World leaders call for courage as virus death toll nears 70,000

JEDDAH: World leaders urged people on Sunday to show courage and strength in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the global death toll approached 70,000 from more than 1.25 million cases of infection.

Pope Francis described the outbreak as a tragedy, Queen Elizabeth of the UK offered her personal thanks to frontline health workers, and Americans were warned that they faced the “hardest and the saddest week” of their lives.

Saudi Arabia reported five more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 34. The number of confirmed cases rose by 206 to 2,385, the highest among Gulf Arab states.

The Foreign Ministry will register requests this week from Saudis abroad who want to return home, with priority given to the elderly, pregnant women and people in countries most affected by the pandemic. Those who return are subject to a 14-day quarantine, and about 11,000 hotel rooms have been set aside for them.

The Health Ministry warned that too many people were ignoring advice to stay at home. “Unfortunately, there is still more than 40 percent mobility in shopping and outdoor activities. This is a very alarming percentage,”ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said.

“We are all in this boat together, and those who risk their own lives by going out for no urgent need are risking everybody else’s lives too.”

The six Gulf states have reported 6,757 cases of infection and 54 deaths from the coronavirus. The UAE, where 1,505 people have been infected and 10 have died, will increase its stockpile of strategic goods and waive residency visa fines for the rest of the year, said the prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

In Rome, on Palm Sunday, a Christian religious festival, Pope Francis celebrated mass by live stream with St.Peter’s Square empty of the usual huge crowds.

“Today, in the tragedy of a pandemic, in the face of the many false securities that have now crumbled, in the face of so many hopes betrayed, in the sense of abandonment that weighs upon our hearts, Jesus says to each one of us: ‘Courage, open your heart to my love’,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth gave a rare special address to the British people, only the fourth in her 68-year reign. She praised frontline health workers and more than 750,000 people who volunteered to help the state-run National Health Service.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

In the US, as the death toll approached 10,000, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said: “This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives … our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”

