UAE to boost strategic stockpile, says vice president

Police car patrols Al Ras district, famous for its gold and spice markets, after a full lockdown, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2020. (REUTERS)
  Emirati central bank to guarantee liquidity in banking system, boosting its stimulus package to $70 bn
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will reinforce its stockpile of strategic goods and will waive residency visa fines for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus outbreak, its vice president said on Sunday.

Tweeting after a Cabinet meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, said authorities had directed factories to support the health sector’s needs in the country, which has recorded 1,505 infections and 10 deaths.
Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown on Saturday night, tightening an overnight curfew that the whole of the UAE has been under for 10 days. Daily new cases have increased recently as testing has been stepped up.
The UAE central bank also announced new measures on Sunday to guarantee liquidity in the banking system, boosting its stimulus package to a total of $70 billion from a previously announced $27 billion.
Meanwhile in neighboring Kuwait, the governor of the central bank said the country’s banks can continue to distribute dividends for 2019 and it is early to ask them to suspend dividends for 2020.

“The exchange rate system is excellent and there is no fear for the Kuwaiti dinar,” said Mohammad Al-Hashel, adding that banks’ average capital adequacy ratio was above 18 percent. The minimum ratio has been reduced to 10.5 percent, the governor said.
Last week, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced a stimulus package to support vital sectors and small and medium enterprises amid the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.
The measures will raise banks’ lending by 5 billion dinars ($16 billion), the Kuwait Banking Association said last week.
Hashel said banks had agreed to refrain from liquidating collateral assets like real estate or stocks, unless customers ask for it, “to avoid any serious decline in the markets.”
Banks should not be “very strict” in refraining from lending, he said.
He added monetary policy measures taken so far were adequate, but the central bank was ready to act again if necessary.

Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus

Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Singapore unveils $3.5 billion in economic spending to combat coronavirus

  'This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times'
  Singapore's overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 is expected to increase to S$44.3 billion, or 8.9 percent of GDP
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Singapore announced S$5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional economic spending such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is an unprecedented budget for extraordinary times,” Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told parliament on Monday, just over a week after the city-state unveiled more than $30 billion in new support measures as it braces for its worst recession.
On Friday, Singapore said it will close schools and most workplaces for a month as part of stricter measures to curb a recent jump in coronavirus infections. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and six deaths from the coronavirus.
Heng said the new measures unveiled in the third budget will increase the total spending on coronavirus relief to S$59.9 billion or 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). He said Singapore will draw an additional S$4 billion from its past reserves to fund the new measures.
“The situation remains highly fluid and uncertain. The government stands ready to provide further support should it become necessary,” Heng said.
Heng said Singapore’s overall budget deficit for financial year 2020 is expected to increase to S$44.3 billion, or 8.9 percent of GDP.

