Gigi Hadid takes fans on a backstage tour of past fashion weeks

Gigi Hadid launched her photography account in 2019 to share a glimpse into her life. File/Getty
DUBAI: This week, part-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid published a flurry of images from the Fall 2020 Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks on @gisposable, her Instagram account dedicated solely to her polaroid prints, as well as on her main Instagram page.

The prints featured a behind-the-scenes look at everything from backstage fittings to model lineups. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Backstage at the @fendi FW20 show Milan Fashion Week. February 20th, 2020.

A post shared by Gi’sposables (@gisposable) on

Featured in the snaps was French-Algerian model Farida Khelfa clapping as designer Jean Paul Gaultier is lifted up by a crowd after his last-ever couture show in January. There’s a leather-clad Bella Hadid striking a pose backstage and grainy candid snaps of models Adut Akech and Kaia Gerber before they stepped onto the catwalk at the Prada show. US model Kendall Jenner is also featured in the metallic silver minidress she wore to close the most recent Versace show.

“Strange but comforting to go through this film and see the difference in reality we were all living just over a month ago,” Hadid wrote on her main Instagram account. “We need to do the right thing now (STAY HOME) so that we can experience these moments of togetherness again! Grateful for everyone I work with, for the creativity they share with the world. Grateful for the way the industry has adapted during this time to not only continue creating and giving us the opportunity to work from home – not taken for granted – but also to do their part to give back.”

She launched the photography account in October 2019 to share a glimpse into her life. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Backstage at the @prada FW20 show Milan Fashion Week. February 20th, 2020.

A post shared by Gi’sposables (@gisposable) on

It’s not the first time she has taken on a role on the other side of the camera. The supermodel first snapped pictures behind the scenes of the Met Gala and contributed photography for V Magazine back in 2017. When the magazine first showcased Hadid's photography, the model mentioned her long-time interest in the medium, even revealing that she ran her own photography service in her early teens.

"I had my own photography business. I even had a website, hadidphotography.com. It’s definitely not up anymore. I took pictures of my friends and their horses for less money than the professionals. I’d package all the pictures in my bedroom and my friends would give them to their moms as gifts,” she shared.

