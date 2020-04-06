Rockets hit near site of foreign oil firms, state-run companies in Iraq’s Basra

Kuwait launches online database for disadvantaged families to register for aid amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor launched a central online database for disadvantaged families to receive aid, state news agency KUNA reported.

The database will let 52 charitable organizations to coordinate their efforts to ensure there are no repetitions in aid and all families in need receive help.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Economic Affairs Maryam Al-Aqeel stressed the importance of continuing charitable efforts as there are currently no predictions of the end date to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Aqeel also said authorities are working on a platform to organize the logistic help offered for schools, quarantine centers and individuals in need.

There are currently 556 COVID-19 cases, 99 recoveries and one death in Kuwait.