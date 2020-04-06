Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways is testing new technology that will allow airport facilities – including check-in kiosk, immigration gate, and baggage drop counter – to detect travelers with medical conditions, the airlines said in a statement.
The technology, which was developed by Australian technology firm Elenium Automation, can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot, according to the statement.
“The system would screen every individual, including multiple people on the same booking. The technology can also be retrofitted into any airport kiosk or bag drop or installed as a desktop system at a passenger processing point such as an immigration desk,” Elenium’s CEO Aaron Hornlimann explained.
If a person is found to be at risk, the airport facility will automatically suspend the process and alert a staff to take further necessary actions.
Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi.
