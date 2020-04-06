You are here

UAE airlines Emirates, Etihad resume limited passenger flights

Passengers bound for Frankfurt wait while maintaining distance from each other at Dubai International Airport on April 6, 2020, as Emirates Airline resumed a limited number of outbound passenger flights after its COVID-19 coronavirus-enforced stoppage. (AFP)
  • Emirates said it operated a flight to London late Sunday, Frankfurt on Monday
  • Etihad tweeted it operated a flight to South Korean capital Seoul
DUBAI: UAE carriers Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways have resumed limited passenger flights two weeks after authorities grounded airlines as part of wider shutdowns to combat coronavirus.
The flights are open to foreign citizens who wish to leave the United Arab Emirates, but no incoming passengers are allowed. Foreign residents are banned from re-entering until at least mid-April.
Dubai’s Emirates, the largest carrier in the Middle East, said it operated a flight to London late Sunday and another to Frankfurt on Monday as part of its limited resumption.
It said in a statement that it plans to operate four flights a week to London and three weekly flights each to Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels and Zurich.
Wearing face masks and other protective gear at Dubai Airport on Monday, some 212 travelers to Frankfurt went through thermal screening before they boarded the aircraft.
Etihad said on its Twitter account that it resumed limited operation with a passenger flight to Seoul on Sunday.
The carrier said it will operate seven flights to Seoul, five to Singapore, six to Manila and two flights to Jakarta through April 21.
Last week Emirates said that cleaning and disinfection of the planes will take place after each flight.
UAE civil aviation authorities slapped a total ban on passenger flights two weeks ago at all the Gulf state’s airports.
But the two carriers on Thursday were issued approvals for limited flights to repatriate stranded foreigners.
The UAE has declared 2,076 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.
It has imposed a sweeping lockdown, including the flight ban and closure of borders, shopping malls, entertainment centers and markets.
A 24-hour curfew was introduced on Thursday following a big jump in the number of cases in the UAE, where some 10 million people live.

Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march

Updated 06 April 2020
AFP

Sudan deploys heavy security on anniversary of mass march

  • Security deployment comes as Sudan marks a year since protesters gathered outside the military building in Khartoum
  • The street pressure prompted the country’s military command to remove Bashir on April 11
Updated 06 April 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces blocked roads leading to the army headquarters in the capital, an AFP correspondent said Monday, the scene of mass protests against deposed leader Omar Al-Bashir last year.
The heavy security deployment comes as Sudan marks a year since tens of thousands of protesters gathered in a sprawling sit-in outside the military building in Khartoum to demand Bashir’s ouster.
The street pressure prompted the country’s military command to remove the veteran leader on April 11 last year, ending his 30-year rule.
On Sunday, local media reported rumors of a “coup” plot against the transitional government which came to power months after Bashir’s removal.
Sudan’s military denied the claims.
“There is no indications or suspicions of a coup among the armed forces,” said army spokesman Amer Mohamed Al-Hassan.
Soldiers and armored vehicles were stationed around the military headquarters, while surrounding streets were closed with concrete blocks and barbed wire, an AFP correspondent reported.
Government spokesman Faisal Salih said on state television that the cabinet held an emergency meeting over reports of “movements” by members of Bashir’s defunct National Congress Party.
The protest camp calling for Bashir’s resignation remained for weeks after his ouster, demanding a transition to civilian rule.
It was dispersed on June 3 by armed men in military fatigues, with scores killed and wounded in the ensuing days-long crackdown.
Doctors linked to the protest movement have said at least 128 people died in the violence. Authorities gave a lower death toll of at least 87 and denied ordering the sit-in dispersal.
In August, military generals and protest leaders signed a deal putting a civilian-majority ruling body in charge of steering the country through a three-year transitional period.

