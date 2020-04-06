You are here

  • Home
  • Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

Rolls-Royce also said on Monday it had secured an additional £1.5bn ($1.8bn) revolving credit facility. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jn2mu

Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

Rolls-Royce scraps targets, dividend on pandemic hit

  • Chief: The company’s focus was on strengthening its financial resilience
  • Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues
Updated 06 April 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Rolls-Royce is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rolls, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the coronavirus crisis struck was trying to emerge from a multi-year turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987.
The company’s engines power Airbus and Boeing’s widebody jets but more than 60% of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium.
Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over the last six weeks, the headwind from coronavirus was about £300m, Rolls-Royce said, on flying hours which were 50% lower in March and expected to deteriorate further in April.
Chief executive Warren East said the company’s focus was on strengthening its financial resilience, and as such it would be looking at cutting its cash expenditure, including reducing salary costs across its global workforce by at least 10% this year.
Rolls-Royce also said on Monday it had secured an additional £1.5bn ($1.8bn) revolving credit facility, bringing its overall liquidity to £6.7bn, to give it headroom during a potential prolonged downturn.
Withdrawing its previously announced guidance for 2020, and noting the ongoing uncertain outlook, Rolls-Royce said its board was no longer recommending its final dividend in respect of 2019, saving £137m.
The company said actions to reduce costs, including on non-critical capital expenditure projects and salary cuts and deferrals for senior managers, would have a cash flow benefit of at least £750m this year.
Rolls-Royce also warned it was anticipating a reduction in engine delivery and maintenance and overhaul volumes, affecting its revenues in the longer term. The group’s power systems business, which supplies industrial customers, is expected to weaken this year, the company said.
Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris said that Rolls’s update should give investors confidence in the company’s ability to cope with the downturn.
“There is plenty of liquidity. There are no worrying developments,” he said.
Shares in Rolls were up 13% at 284 pence in early trading. The stock has lost 55% over the last month.
Rolls-Royce relies on aerospace for just over half of its annual revenues, which were around £15bn  in 2019, deriving the rest from its defense and power systems businesses.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis
Business & Economy
BMW in dash for cash as German car sales plummet amid coronavirus chaos

Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20

Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
Frank Kane

Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20

  • ‘Virtual’ energy summit on Friday in new effort to stabilize market
Updated 46 min 27 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia plans to use its presidency of the powerful G20 group of nations in efforts to restore balance to global oil markets.

The Kingdom is organizing a special meeting of G20 energy ministers — including the other two biggest producers, the US and Russia — to discuss cuts to output.

The “virtual” summit is scheduled for Friday, the day after an OPEC+ meeting of oil producers. Crucially, the US, which is not an OPEC member, will be involved in the G20 summit, energy secretary Dan Brouillette said.

The initiative emerged after a weekend phone call between Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. The involvement of the G20 is part of the group’s remit, Birol told Arab News on Monday.

“The job description of the G20 is to provide and maintain financial stability, so it is in line with their aims,” he said.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“The oil industry is going through one of the worst times in its history, and this could have major implications for the global economy, financial markets and employment. Saudi Arabia has been a stabilizing factor in the markets for many years.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia were “very, very close” to a deal to cut oil output, said Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin. An agreement would “bring so much important stability to the market,” he said.

Nevertheless, significant challenges remain. So far, talks between OPEC+ members have focused on a cut of about 10 million barrels per day. This would not be enough to outweigh global market oversupply estimated at more than 20 million barrels, amid a demand slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also concerns about whether US producers would be permitted to take part in cuts. American antitrust law prohibits cartel practices, which would rule out a concerted move by its many oil companies.

Some energy experts have suggested that action by the Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates the energy business in the biggest US oil state, could help limit overall US output.

On the markets, amid the continuing uncertainty, Brent crude was trading about 5 percent down, at just over $32.

Topics: Oil Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC G20

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices fall sharply as OPEC+ meeting delayed, stocks jump on virus slowdown
Update
Saudi Arabia
It was Russia, not Saudi Arabia, that pulled out of OPEC+ deal: Saudi ministers

Latest updates

Saudi employers given green light to cut wages, hours
Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20
Video shared by CBS of US COVID-19 nurse crying over poor working conditions slammed as ‘fraudulent’
Turkish military restrains troop movement
Egyptian lawyer demands China pay $10 trillion in coronavirus damages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.