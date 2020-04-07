You are here

India’s anti-virus measures take on sectarian hue

Veiled Muslim women walk near members of Rapid Action Force patrolling a neighborhood during a lockdown in the area in Ahmedabad on Monday. (Reuters)
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Vegetable vendor Imran Siddiq has been scared to enter the Shastri Nagar colony in east Delhi since he was warned by some residents not to go there.
“They told me very clearly Muslims are not allowed here,” Siddiq told Arab News on Monday.
Siddiq’s friend, Mushtaq, shared a similar experience and has stopped going to the residential complex.
When he does, he makes sure not to take his ID card along “lest my identity is revealed.”
“On Saturday, when I went to the Shashtri Nagar area, they asked me my name, and I gave a Hindu name just to avoid my Muslim identity,” Mushtaq, who prior to the incident had sold seasonal fruits there for the past 12 years, told Arab News. “They asked me to come with my identity card next time. I will not go in this area again,” he said.
Siddiq and Mushtaq’s stories are not unusual.
Since the rapid increase in the number of people testing positive for coronavirus — with some tracing it to a congregation of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ), in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi — India is seeing a new surge in anti-Muslim sentiment.
The government said that 2,300 people had been evacuated from the center where the congregation took place, with 1,800 others placed under quarantine.
According to media reports, however, more than 25,000 people related to the missionary group have been quarantined across India.
The government alleges that the TJ — which is more than a century old and promotes Islamic teachings — hosted the gathering of thousands of people from across India and abroad despite the threat of coronavirus.
In the first week of March, hundreds of people from the missionary group went back to their native states and allegedly infected several people.
More than 1,000 coronavirus cases are said to have a TJ link, while 30 infected persons who died have also been linked to the group, leading to the government terming them a “super spreader.”
“More than a 30 percent surge in coronavirus cases in India took place because of the Tablighi Jamaat,” Lav Agrawal, India’s health secretary, told the media on Sunday.
The TJ group, however, refutes the allegations. “Anybody aware of the activities of the Tablighi would know that it is a missionary organization where activities keep on happening throughout the year without a break. People come and go, and there was nothing new this time,” Shahid Alvi, advocate and the spokesperson of the group, told Arab News.
“Those who came from abroad were given visas by the government. Had New Delhi wanted they could have stopped the people at the airport or tested them properly. Why should we be blamed for the fault of the government?“ Alvi said.
However, after the raid on the building of the Islamic organization, a Hindu right-wing group along with a section of the pro-government media started using divisive tactics with headlines such as “Save the country from Corona Jihad” and “Who is the villain of Nizamuddin?” A minister from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, referred to a “Talibani crime.”
Spokesperson for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Sudesh Verma, told Arab News: “The entire country felt cheated by the activities of the Tablighi Jamaat that had its congregation from March 1 to 15 despite there being a prohibitory order in place.
“The message that came from the Jamaat and the activities of those who participated raised many eyebrows. They acted against the national interest by endangering the lives of many people,” Verma said.
Meanwhile, Chief of the Delhi Minority Commission Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan said: “Muslims are being made a scapegoat of the government’s casual management of the pandemic.”
“In the recent Delhi violence against Muslims, the BJP regime turned the Muslim victims through the help of the state machinery into perpetrators of violence. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Muslims are being made a scapegoat for the government’s failure and mismanagement,” he said.
“Why is the government not getting hyper when hundreds of people have been gathering at the different Hindu festivals when the prohibitory order was in place?” Islam asked.
Hyderabad-based Dr. Afroz Alam, of Maulana Azad National Urdu University, called the turn of events “dangerous.”
“The othering of Muslims is the most dangerous idea that we have ever evolved. Irrationalities are not the sole possession of any specific community. It’s a universal trait,” Alam told Arab News.
Delhi-based political analyst, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, said that “the negligence of the government” could not be ignored.
“Modi might be fighting the coronavirus, but his primary concern is to secure the BJP’s political permanence beyond the coronavirus episode. Religious communalism is the BJP’s home ground, and it is the turf on which the party plays quite well. This turf has been delivering electoral successes to the BJP, ” Mukhopadhyay said.

Cardinal Pell welcomes court’s dismissal of abuse conviction

This file photo taken on February 27, 2019 shows Australian Cardinal George Pell (C) making his way to the court in Melbourne. (AFP)
Updated 07 April 2020
AP

Cardinal Pell welcomes court’s dismissal of abuse conviction

  • Pell had been serving a six-year sentence in Barwon Prison outside Melbourne on the convictions of sexually assaulting the two boys in December 1996 while he was archbishop of Australia’s second-largest city
Updated 07 April 2020
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Cardinal George Pell welcomed Australia’s highest court clearing him of child sex crimes Tuesday and said his trial had not been a referendum on the Catholic Church’s handling of the clergy abuse crisis.
Pope Francis’ former finance minister Pell had been the most senior Catholic found guilty of sexually abusing children and has spent 13 months in high-security prisons before seven High Court judges unanimously dismissed his convictions.
“I have consistently maintained my innocence while suffering from a serious injustice,” Pell said in his first public statement since he was convicted in December 2018. The ruling meant he was to be released from prison but whether it had happened was not immediately confirmed.
Pell said: “I hold no ill will toward my accuser,” a former choirboy whose testimony was at the core of the 78-year-old cleric’s prosecution.
The High Court found there was reasonable doubt surrounding the testimony of the witness, now the father of a young family aged in his 30s, that Pell had abused him and another 13-year-old choirboy at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in the late 1990s.
“My trial was not a referendum on the Catholic Church; nor a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia dealt with the crime of pedophilia in the Church,” Pell said.
“The point was whether I had committed these awful crimes, and I did not,” he added.
A judge and lawyers had urged two juries in 2018 to try Pell on the evidence and not on his senior position in the church’s flawed responses to clergy abuse in Australia.
The first Victoria state trial ended in a jury deadlock and the second unanimously convicted him on all charges.
The Survivors’ Network of those Abused by Priests, a clergy victims’ support group, said in a statement they were “dismayed and heartbroken” by the decision.
Pell had been serving a six-year sentence in Barwon Prison outside Melbourne on the convictions of sexually assaulting the two boys in December 1996 while he was archbishop of Australia’s second-largest city.
Pell was also convicted of indecently assaulting one of the boys by painfully squeezing his genitals after a Mass in early 1997.
Pell was regarded as the Vatican’s third-highest ranking official when he voluntarily returned to Melbourne in July 2017 determined to clear his name of dozens of decades-old child abuse allegations.
All the charges were dropped by prosecutors or dismissed by courts in preliminary hearings over the years except the cathedral allegations.
He did not testify at either trial or at the subsequent appeals.
But the juries saw his emphatic denials in a police interview that was video recorded in a Rome airport hotel conference room in October 2016.
The complainant first went to police in 2015 after the second alleged victim died of a heroin overdose at the age of 31. Neither can be identified under state law.
Lawyers for the father of the dead man, who also cannot be identified, said the verdict left him “in utter disbelief.”
Much of the two-day hearing at the High Court last month had focused on whether the jury should have had a reasonable doubt about Pell’s guilt and whether he could have time to molest the boys in five or six minutes immediately after a Mass.
The Victorian Court of Appeal found in a 2-1 majority in August that Pell had had enough time to abuse the boys and that the unanimous guilty verdicts were sound. But in the decision announced by High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel, the seven judges found that the appeals court was incorrect.
The two appeals court judges who had upheld the convictions had found the former choirboy a “compelling witness,” the High Court said in a statement.
But the two judges “analysis failed to engage with the question of whether there remained a reasonable possibility that the offending had not taken place, such that there ought to have been a reasonable doubt as to the applicant’s guilt,” the statement said.
Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd told the High Court last month that the surviving choirboy’s detailed knowledge of the layout of the priests’ sacristy supported his accusation that the boys were molested there.
Pell’s lawyers argued that Pell would have been standing on the cathedral steps chatting with churchgoers after Mass when his crimes were alleged to have occurred, was always with other clerics when dressed in his archbishop’s robes, could not have performed the sexual acts alleged while wearing the cumbersome garments and could not have abused the boys in the busy priests’ sacristy without being detected.
The High Court referred to the “unchallenged evidence” of witnesses in the trial to Pell’s practice of talking to the congregation on the cathedral stairs, church practice that required him to be accompanied in the cathedral while robed and the “continuous traffic in and out of the priests’ sacristy” as causes for reasonable doubt.
Pell’s lawyer Bret Walker told the High Court that all that the prosecution had to do at his trial and appeals court hearing was to prove that Pell being left alone while robed or not talking with congregants after Mass was “possible” to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
“That ... is a grotesque version of the reversal of onus of proof, if all the Crown has to do is to prove the possibility of something,” Walker said.
Judd argued that the charges were proved beyond reasonable doubt.
The High Court statement said: “The High Court found that the jury, acting rationally on the whole of the evidence, ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant’s (Pell’s) guilt with respect to each of the offenses for which he was convicted.”

