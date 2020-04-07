You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy

What We Are Reading Today: Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy

Short Url

https://arab.news/4a544

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Katherine Ludwig Jansen

Medieval Italian communes are known for their violence, feuds, and vendettas, yet beneath this tumult was a society preoccupied with peace. Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy is the first book to examine how civic peacemaking in the age of Dante was forged in the crucible of penitential religious practice.
Focusing on Florence in the 13th and 14th centuries, an era known for violence and civil discord, Katherine Ludwig Jansen brilliantly illuminates how religious and political leaders used peace agreements for everything from bringing an end to neighborhood quarrels to restoring full citizenship to judicial exiles.
She brings to light a treasure trove of unpublished evidence from notarial archives and supports it with sermons, hagiography, political treatises, and chronicle accounts. She paints a vivid picture of life in an Italian commune, a socially and politically unstable world that strove to achieve peace. Jansen also assembles a wealth of visual material from the period, illustrating for the first time how the kiss of peace—a ritual gesture borrowed from the Catholic Mass—was incorporated into the settlement of secular disputes.
Breaking new ground in the study of peacemaking in the Middle Ages, Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy adds an entirely new dimension to our understanding of Italian culture in this turbulent age by showing how peace was conceived, memorialized, and occasionally achieved.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: The Arabic Freud: Psychoanalysis and Islam in Modern Egypt

Updated 06 April 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Arabic Freud: Psychoanalysis and Islam in Modern Egypt

Updated 06 April 2020
Arab News

Author: Omnia El Shakry

In 1945, psychologist Yusuf Murad introduced an Arabic term borrowed from the medieval Sufi philosopher and mystic Ibn ‘Arabi—al-la-shu‘ur—as a translation for Sigmund Freud’s concept of the unconscious.
By the late 1950s, Freud’s Interpretation of Dreams had been translated into Arabic for an eager Egyptian public. In The Arabic Freud, Omnia El Shakry challenges the notion of a strict divide between psychoanalysis and Islam by tracing how postwar thinkers in Egypt blended psychoanalytic theories with concepts from classical Islamic thought in a creative encounter of ethical engagement.
Drawing on scholarly writings as well as popular literature on self-healing, El Shakry provides the first in-depth examination of psychoanalysis in Egypt and reveals how a new science of psychology—or “science of the soul,” as it came to be called—was inextricably linked to Islam and mysticism.
She explores how Freudian ideas of the unconscious were crucial to the formation of modern discourses of subjectivity in areas as diverse as psychology, Islamic philosophy, and the law.

 

Topics: Book

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Peace and Penance in Late Medieval Italy
India’s anti-virus measures take on sectarian hue
Saudi employers given green light to cut wages, hours
Deal on oil cuts ‘close’ as Saudi Arabia enlists G20
Video shared by CBS of US COVID-19 nurse crying over poor working conditions slammed as ‘fraudulent’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.