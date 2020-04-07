You are here

German clubs resume training amid tight virus restrictions

Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, left, and Bayern’s head coach Hansi Flick during a training session Monday. (EPA)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

  • Germany has seen the number of infected people rise above 100,000 this weekend and nearly 1,600 have died after testing positive for the virus that has forced the country into lockdown
GERMANY: Bundesliga clubs returned to team training on Monday, with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
German soccer has been suspended for almost a month and the German Football League (DFL) has said the ban will remain in place for the top divisions at least until April 30.
Clubs, however, were given the all clear from their state authorities and the DFL to resume training this week, with champions Bayern Munich deciding to train players in small groups to minimze the risk of infection.
“Obviously all health guidelines are being adhered to,” the club said in a statement.
“Obviously the training is closed to the public. FC Bayern are asking fans to continue following guidelines and please do not come to the team’s training center.”
The Bavarians trained in groups of five but without any contact, just like Borussia Moenchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg and others.
Bottom club Paderborn also trained in small groups with coach Steffen Baumgart saying it was important for the players to be back on the pitch.
“It is important that players get the ball on their feet again,” Baumgart said. “That is why we have created the training sessions in such a way that ball activities are the focus.”

FASTFACT

• Bundesliga teams train in small groups

• Season is suspended until at least April 30

Weight and fitness sessions will be done individually, he said.
Eintracht Frankfurt trained in pairs.
Germany has seen the number of infected people rise above 100,000 this weekend and nearly 1,600 have died after testing positive for the virus that has forced the country into lockdown.
Despite the training resumption the DFL made it clear last week it was not known if or when the season would resume, and the stop in play has also had major financial effects on clubs.
Two weeks ago Borussia Dortmund, Bayern, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came together to create a €20 million  ($21.6 million) solidarity fund to help clubs in the top two tiers.
Dortmund have also provided part of their Signal Iduna Park stadium for the treatment of suspected virus cases.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

In this Jan. 11, 1964, file photo, fullback Jim Brown, left, with flanker back Bobby Mitchell, once a feared duo for the Cleveland Browns before Mitchell was dealt to Washington. (Files/AP)
Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
AP

  • Brown said: He had to suffer for being black more than any person I know that played football at the time I played
WASHINGTON: Bobby Mitchell, the speedy Hall of Famer who became the Washington Redskins’ first black player, has died. He was 84.
Mitchell split his career with the Cleveland Browns and Redskins and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame said Sunday night that Mitchell’s family said he died in the afternoon but didn’t provide any other details.
“The game lost a true legend today,” Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. “Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against.”
When Mitchell joined the Redskins in 1962, they became the last NFL team to integrate. After playing his first four seasons in Cleveland, he spent seven more with Washington and retired with the second-most combined offensive yards.
Mitchell became a Redskins scout and later served as assistant general manager.
“His passion for the game of football was unmatched by anyone I have ever met,” Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said. “Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in franchise history, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. He was a true class act and will be sorely missed.”
Retired NFL running back Brian Mitchell, who has no relation to Bobby but became friends with him, said he learned from the Hall of Famer, “Tough times don’t remain, tough people do, and you don’t let what you go through change who you are unless it’s for the better.”
“I’m sure there was people saying stuff to him and doing things that (ticked) him off, but he wasn’t bitter,” Brian Mitchell said. “When you look at him when he was working for the Redskins early on, many people felt Bobby should’ve been the general manager of the Washington Redskins. He didn’t get bitter. He kept doing the things he can do.”
Bobby Mitchell said during a 2015 episode of Showtime’s “60 Minutes Sports” that he understood pretty quickly upon signing in Washington “there was no one in this town used to having a black star.” Friend and fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown took it one step further.
“Bobby was an individual that was thrown into the arena of being a victim for no reason,” Brown said. “He had to suffer for being black more than any person I know that played football at the time I played. with that kind of ability, if he were white, everybody on this earth would know who he was.”
Mitchell played halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and moved to flanker with the Redskins, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 1962 and 1963. He was a three-time All-NFL selection, played in four Pro Bowls and his 7,954 all-purpose yards were the second-most in league history when he retired in 1968.

