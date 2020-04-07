You are here

UAE bourses on positive territory, driven by stimulus packages


Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News




Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s major bourses recorded follow on gains on Tuesday, taking a lead from the previous day’s venture into positive territory as investors cheered the government’s recently announced incentives and stimulus packages to boost the local economy.

The Dubai Financial Market General Index was up 3.95 percent to 1,758.53 while the Abu Dhabi Securities Index gained 4.23 percent to 3,880.41 during late morning trade. The Dubai bellwether inched up 0.57 percent while the Abu Dhabi index climbed 1.28 percent on Monday.

Around 36.44 million shares have been traded at the Abu Dhai bourse so far, valued at Dh61.252 million, while turnover in Dubai was at 215.927 million shares, worth Dh173.334 million.

Topics: Dubai Abu Dhabi UAE stocks equities

UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis

  • Report recommends each case still be considered for their individual needs
  • Low risk patients might be asked to consider delaying surgery

Arab News

DUBAI: A global team of cancer treatment specialists, led by an Emirati physician, has published the first international medical recommendations for treating cancer patients during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, which in some cases suggests surgery should be delayed, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Led by Humaid Al-Shamsi, consultant of oncology and cancer diseases, and associate professor at the University of Sharjah and President of the Emirates Cancer Society, the study was funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Roche.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, director-general of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said supporting scientific research, especially during the current crisis, is one of the Foundation’s priorities.

“We have seen the dangers that cancer patients across the world are facing during the current coronavirus pandemic, as well as the absence of any international recommendations for treating them during the crisis,” Al Khouri  said.

“That is why we decided to bring together international experts to make recommendations as soon as possible, to establish a global reference for all cancer therapists.”

The study concluded that each case should be considered on their own individual needs, but this should include postponing surgery or chemotherapy for low risk patients, as well as minimizing outpatient visits.

Healthcare company, Roche, renewed its commitment to supporting scientific research and commended the determination shown by researchers, doctors and international pharmaceutical companies to curb COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19 cancer UAE

