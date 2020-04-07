You are here

  • Home
  • Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast

Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast

The event is called “One World: Together at Home.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/58973

Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast

Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

Pop music superstar Lady Gaga on Monday announced a worldwide telecast featuring Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others to support healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The event, called “One World: Together at Home,” will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18. It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, who said she helped curate the celebrity lineup, called in to World Health Organization’s coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.

Organizers already have raised $35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their goal is to raise funds in advance of the upcoming telecast so viewers can “sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve,” she said.

The event will feature appearances and performances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and others, according to a statement.

Topics: Coronavirus stay home

Omani fashion label donates face masks in COVID-19 fight

The Omani label will be donating face masks to those that need them most. Instagram
Updated 27 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Omani fashion label donates face masks in COVID-19 fight

Updated 27 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Omani womenswear label Amal Al-Raisi is the latest fashion house to join the fight against COVID-19. The fashion designer behind the eponymous brand has announced that she will be using deadstock fabric to manufacture and distribute reusable face masks. She will be producing approximately 200 masks per week and giving these out free of charge with online orders and distributing them to organizations in Oman that help those in need.

Major fashion and beauty brands have stepped up to help curb the spread of the infectious disease. 

The LVMH factory has started making hand sanitizer; Burberry is funding research for a single-dose vaccine currently underway at the University of Oxford and US-based hijab company Haute Hijab is providing headscarves to the female healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus Amal Al-Raisi

Latest updates

Omani fashion label donates face masks in COVID-19 fight
Kuwait locks down two districts, extends public holiday over coronavirus
UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis
UAE’s Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emergency ventilators
Italian tenor Bocelli to sing on Easter from empty Milan Cathedral

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.