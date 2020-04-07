Lebanese students stranded in Egypt await repatriation

DUBAI: Stranded Lebanese students in Egypt because travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus have called on their government to facilitate their return home, more than a month after graduating from their courses.

The students, who finished their doctorate degrees at Alexandria University, stressed that their situation was very difficult and critical, and that there were no financial transfers from Lebanon, not to mention the dire health situation in Egypt, Lebanese news agency National News Agency reported.

“There are about 260 students and expatriates who want to return to Lebanon, and the embassy has completed all necessary procedures for their return,” a statement by the students said, in preparation for a repatriation flight being arranged the foreign ministry officials.

All the information requested by the Lebanese consulate have been complied with, they said, and that they had ensured self-quarantine places upon their return to Lebanon.

“There is real fear that the first stage of expatriates’ repatriation will not include us, and therefore we will have to stay in Egypt for another month,” the statement added.