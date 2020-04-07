You are here

Lebanese students stranded in Egypt await repatriation

There are about 260 students and expatriates who want to return to Lebanon from Egypt. (National News Agency)
Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

Lebanese students stranded in Egypt await repatriation

Updated 07 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Stranded Lebanese students in Egypt because travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus have called on their government to facilitate their return home, more than a month after graduating from their courses.

The students, who finished their doctorate degrees at Alexandria University, stressed that their situation was very difficult and critical, and that there were no financial transfers from Lebanon, not to mention the dire health situation in Egypt, Lebanese news agency National News Agency reported.

“There are about 260 students and expatriates who want to return to Lebanon, and the embassy has completed all necessary procedures for their return,” a statement by the students said, in preparation for a repatriation flight being arranged the foreign ministry officials.

All the information requested by the Lebanese consulate have been complied with, they said, and that they had ensured self-quarantine places upon their return to Lebanon.

“There is real fear that the first stage of expatriates’ repatriation will not include us, and therefore we will have to stay in Egypt for another month,” the statement added.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon Egypt

Kuwait locks down two districts, extends public holiday over coronavirus

Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

Kuwait locks down two districts, extends public holiday over coronavirus

  • Interior minister urged people to stay indoors even during non-curfew hours
Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwait placed a full lockdown on two densely-populated districts and extended a public holiday by two weeks until April 26 as precautionary measures against the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Monday.
It also extended its partial curfew by two hours in the morning to run from 5 p.m. until 6 a.m. effective Monday until further notice. The interior minister urged people to stay indoors even during non-curfew hours.
The Gulf Arab country has recorded 665 cases of the new coronavirus and one death so far.
It declared a two-week public holiday from March 12 except for entities providing essential services, which has since been extended.
On Monday, the cabinet said all ministries and government institutions would now remain on holiday until April 26.
The two districts to be put under a two-week “complete isolation” are Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula, two heavily populated areas where poorer expatriate workers live.
“The decision to isolate (the two area areas) is in order to test everyone in there and treat them so it does not impact other areas,” the state news agency KUNA reported the interior minister as saying.
Countries of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded almost 8,000 cases of infection and 60 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Kuwait

