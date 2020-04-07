UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis

DUBAI: A global team of cancer treatment specialists, led by an Emirati physician, has published the first international medical recommendations for treating cancer patients during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, which in some cases suggests surgery should be delayed, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Led by Humaid Al-Shamsi, consultant of oncology and cancer diseases, and associate professor at the University of Sharjah and President of the Emirates Cancer Society, the study was funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Roche.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, director-general of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said supporting scientific research, especially during the current crisis, is one of the Foundation’s priorities.

“We have seen the dangers that cancer patients across the world are facing during the current coronavirus pandemic, as well as the absence of any international recommendations for treating them during the crisis,” Al Khouri said.

“That is why we decided to bring together international experts to make recommendations as soon as possible, to establish a global reference for all cancer therapists.”

The study concluded that each case should be considered on their own individual needs, but this should include postponing surgery or chemotherapy for low risk patients, as well as minimizing outpatient visits.

Healthcare company, Roche, renewed its commitment to supporting scientific research and commended the determination shown by researchers, doctors and international pharmaceutical companies to curb COVID-19.