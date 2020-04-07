You are here

Saudi Arabia to host virtual meeting of G20 energy ministers to discuss market stability amid coronavirus pandemic

Saudi Arabia will host a virtual meeting on Friday April 10 of energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies in a bid to ensure "market stability" amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP/File Photo)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia will host a virtual meeting on Friday April 10 of energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies in a bid to ensure "market stability" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Saudi G20 presidency will hold an extraordinary G20 energy ministers' virtual meeting on Friday... to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets," said a statement released Tuesday.

"The G20 energy ministers will also act, alongside invited countries, and regional and international organisations, to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy markets,” it added.

The meeting comes a few weeks after the extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders which was hosted by King Salman on March 26.

Also on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Cabinet said in a statement that its call for an OPEC+ meeting is an extension to its previous efforts to achieve market balance and stability.

"Saudi Arabia's call for OPEC+ and a group of other countries to hold an urgent meeting, seeking to reach a fair agreement to restore the desired balance to oil markets, is an extension to the Kingdom's previous efforts to achieve market balance and stability, and to continue its enduring endeavors to support global economy in this exceptional circumstance", the statement said.

UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis

UAE-led research recommends low risk cancer patients delay surgery amid COVID-19 crisis

  • Report recommends each case still be considered for their individual needs
  • Low risk patients might be asked to consider delaying surgery
DUBAI: A global team of cancer treatment specialists, led by an Emirati physician, has published the first international medical recommendations for treating cancer patients during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, which in some cases suggests surgery should be delayed, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Led by Humaid Al-Shamsi, consultant of oncology and cancer diseases, and associate professor at the University of Sharjah and President of the Emirates Cancer Society, the study was funded by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Roche.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, director-general of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said supporting scientific research, especially during the current crisis, is one of the Foundation’s priorities.

“We have seen the dangers that cancer patients across the world are facing during the current coronavirus pandemic, as well as the absence of any international recommendations for treating them during the crisis,” Al Khouri  said.

“That is why we decided to bring together international experts to make recommendations as soon as possible, to establish a global reference for all cancer therapists.”

The study concluded that each case should be considered on their own individual needs, but this should include postponing surgery or chemotherapy for low risk patients, as well as minimizing outpatient visits.

Healthcare company, Roche, renewed its commitment to supporting scientific research and commended the determination shown by researchers, doctors and international pharmaceutical companies to curb COVID-19.

