Saudi Arabia to host virtual meeting of G20 energy ministers to discuss market stability amid coronavirus pandemic

LONDON: Saudi Arabia will host a virtual meeting on Friday April 10 of energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies in a bid to ensure "market stability" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Saudi G20 presidency will hold an extraordinary G20 energy ministers' virtual meeting on Friday... to foster global dialogue and cooperation to ensure stable energy markets," said a statement released Tuesday.

"The G20 energy ministers will also act, alongside invited countries, and regional and international organisations, to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy markets,” it added.

The meeting comes a few weeks after the extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders which was hosted by King Salman on March 26.

Also on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's Cabinet said in a statement that its call for an OPEC+ meeting is an extension to its previous efforts to achieve market balance and stability.

"Saudi Arabia's call for OPEC+ and a group of other countries to hold an urgent meeting, seeking to reach a fair agreement to restore the desired balance to oil markets, is an extension to the Kingdom's previous efforts to achieve market balance and stability, and to continue its enduring endeavors to support global economy in this exceptional circumstance", the statement said.