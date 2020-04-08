You are here

New roadblock: Taliban halt talks with Kabul over prisoner swap deal

Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

New roadblock: Taliban halt talks with Kabul over prisoner swap deal

  • Washington, apparently frustrated by Ghani’s delay in forming a negotiation team for talks with the Taliban, threatened to halt $1 billion of aid to Afghanistan last month
Updated 08 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday said it would be discontinuing all talks with President Ashraf Ghani over a prisoner exchange program, a day after a senior member of his administration said that Kabul would not be releasing 15 senior members of the group for their roles in major attacks in the war-torn country.
 “We sent a technical team … to Kabul for verification and identification of our prisoners as the release of prisoners was to start as per the signed agreement and the promise made (to us). But, unfortunately, their release has been delayed under one pretext or another ... Therefore, our technical team will not participate in fruitless meetings with relevant sides starting from tomorrow,” Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s Qatar-based spokesman, said in a series of tweets early on Tuesday.
As part of a historic US-led peace deal struck in Doha in February, Washington was to facilitate the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by Ghani’s government by March 9, before the start of the first intra-Afghan dialogue. In return, the Taliban would release 1,000 government forces held by the insurgents.
 Officials in Ghani’s government refused to comment on the Taliban’s statement which follows Matin Bek, the head of Afghanistan’s Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG), saying on Monday that the delay in releasing Taliban inmates was due to the group’s “stubborn” insistence to free 15 key leaders who were involved in “big attacks.”
 Bek is a confidant of Ghani and a member of the delegation which was formed by the government to hold the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban.
The development could further throw into doubt the start of a long-awaited dialogue which had been penciled in for March.
 It follows weeks of standoff between Kabul and the Taliban over the prisoner exchange program, resulting in the two sides holding virtual talks on a Skype video call after the US and Qatar intervened to resolve the matter.
 Nearly two weeks ago, a Taliban delegation — with the help of the Red Cross — traveled to Kabul from Qatar to discuss the technical aspect of the program with Afghan officials.
Ghani, whose government was excluded from the year and a half of secret talks between the Taliban and Washington, had initially said that the final decision would be taken for the release of the prisoners would be taken by his government and not the US.
However, he reversed his decision later to say that the Taliban inmates would be released in phases.
The Taliban’s decision to halt the talks with Kabul comes two days after they said in a statement said Washington had violated parts of the US-Taliban agreement, citing among other issues, the Afghan government’s failure to free Taliban inmates.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Spokesman says group will no longer engage in “fruitless meetings.”

• Issue is over Afghanistan’s delay in releasing 5,000 insurgents by March 9.

The Taliban warned that continuation of the infringements could damage their trust in Washington and lead to increased attacks which they had scaled back as a pre-condition to the peace deal.
Washington, apparently frustrated by Ghani’s delay in forming a negotiation team for talks with the Taliban, threatened to halt $1 billion of aid to Afghanistan last month.
Analysts say all of these developments are signs of a stalemate in future talks.
“The US warning about aid for Kabul, its ‘growing frustration with Afghan leaders’ … and the government’s failure to swap prisoners, are all clear signs that the Afghan peace process will not start any time soon and there will be some tough times ahead,” Wahidullah Ghazikhail, an analyst, told Arab News on Tuesday.
He added that it could propel the Taliban to “start their spring offensive” after the government failed to free Taliban prisoners.
“The Americans are fed up with Ghani, are planning to pull the troops out and want to reduce aid ... We are in serious trouble if leaders fail to realize the sensitivity of the situation,” he said.
Zubair Shafiqi, who runs a prominent Afghan newspaper, the Weesa Daily, said there were certain circles within the government that were “opposed (to) the start of peace talks with the Taliban and the release of their prisoners,” but added “Washington will put pressure on Ghani to reverse his decision.”

Topics: Taliban

Coronavirus pandemic being exploited to fuel Islamophobia

Updated 08 April 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: British counterterrorism police are investigating far-right groups accused of using the coronavirus crisis to fuel anti-Muslim sentiment.

Dozens of incidents of far-right groups allegedly trying to blame British Muslims for the spread of the virus were recorded in March by the hate crime-monitoring organization Tell Mama.
It said it had debunked numerous claims made on social media that Muslims were breaching the lockdown by continuing to attend mosques to pray. There were also incidents where Muslims were attacked, it added.
Tommy Robinson, the founder and former leader of the English Defence League, and one of the most prominent far-right figures in the UK, shared a video online that was alleged to show a group of Muslim men leaving a “secret mosque” in inner-city Birmingham. The claims were subsequently dismissed by West Midlands police.
West Yorkshire police similarly dismissed images allegedly showing Muslims attending Friday prayers, pointing out that they were taken before the lockdown was announced.
David Jamieson, the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands, said counterterrorism police were looking into reports that right-wing groups were trying to use the pandemic to create division. “It’s something we are monitoring very closely,” he added.
In one incident reported to Tell Mama, a Muslim woman said she was approached by a man in Croydon, south London, who coughed in her face and claimed he had coronavirus. The incident was reported to the Metropolitan Police.
The woman, who wears a hijab, said she tried to avoid her attacker, but the man turned toward her and “got in her face.”
She told him she had already contracted the virus and recovered, and was therefore immune, after which he swore at her and racially abused her before leaving.
The Metropolitan Police acknowledged that coronavirus had played a role in hate crimes in recent weeks, telling Arab News: “People of certain ethnicities and cultural backgrounds have been targeted in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.” The “deplorable” incidents, it said, have taken place “in the real world and online,” and involved “physical violence in a small number of cases.”
Shaista Aziz, a journalist and anti-racism campaigner, told Arab News that the targeting of women in these crimes is “no accident.”
She said: “In the last few years, we’ve seen a resurgence of the far right in the UK. Their No. 1 rallying call is hatred of Muslims, and a lot of it is gendered Islamophobia: It’s targeting particularly women who wear the hijab and the niqab.”

BACKGROUND

A Muslim woman said she was approached by a man in Croydon, south London, who coughed in her face and claimed he had coronavirus.

She added: “It isn’t unexpected, it’s horrifying, and it just shows how an international crisis like this pandemic is being further weaponized by people with a warped ideology.”
Iman Atta, director of Tell Mama, said: “These extremists are using coronavirus to get their pervasive message across that somehow the Muslim communities are to blame for the spreading of the virus.
“It is mainly repeat offenders — individuals who are already known to hold anti-Muslim views — who are repeatedly seeing this as a way to cause community turmoil and tension. It is at times like this when there are pressures in society that some people manipulate this to fuel hate and division across communities.”
One such example of high-profile far-right figures exploiting the crisis is Katie Hopkins — notorious for her inflammatory and frequently Islamophobic messaging.
Hopkins shared a video of police in India assaulting Muslims for congregating at a mosque, and tagged Humberside Police.
She wrote: “Indian police assisting young ‘men of peace’ to disperse from crowded mosque during lockdown. Something to aspire to hey @Humberbeat?”
Dr. Rakin Ehsan, research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, a British foreign policy think tank, explained why figures such as Hopkins have been so quick to seize on the pandemic in their messaging. “While the concerned many see the COVID-19 pandemic as a devastating global crisis, it’s being welcomed with open arms by far-right extremists,” he told Arab News.
“In times of insecurity and anxiety, extremists think this is the time to target an individual group — people are looking for answers and someone to blame,” he added.
“The far-right weaponization of COVID-19 poses a serious challenge for public authorities across the Western world.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

