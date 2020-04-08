You are here

Debt relief plea after virus piles pressure on emerging nations

Tunisian medical staff on the country’s coronavirus front line. (AFP)
AFP

  • The economist believes some larger emerging economies might also have to ask the IMF for a bailout
PARIS: The coronavirus pandemic has piled pressure on the finances of many emerging countries, leading to calls for some debt payments to be postponed or canceled altogether.
Last month, Lebanon declared a default on debt payments, and this week Argentina said it would delay payment of almost $10 billion in debt.
Many emerging economies were already in dire straits before anybody had heard of coronavirus.
“Even before the new coronavirus arrived, we were seeing public debt close to historic highs in almost all emerging regions,” noted Julien Marcilly, chief economist at the French credit-insurance group Coface.
Levels of public debt in Africa are near those seen just before huge cancelations were agreed early this century, while those in Latin America “are closing in on those of the 1980s,” he said.
The 1980s are often referred to as the “lost decade” for Latin America countries as they tightened belts to meet debt payments, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanding painful reform conditions as part of its bailouts.
Christopher Dembik, head of economic research at Saxo Bank, said emerging countries have fueled “market suspicion” because they are squeezed between the need to increase public spending now and implacable debt-repayment schedules.
The unprecedented shutdown of economic activity means governments will soon be facing a revenue crunch as tax earnings decline.

BACKGROUND

In late March, the IMF and World Bank urged governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world’s poorest nations so they could fight the pandemic.

The need to make payments on foreign loans means that there will be less revenue to support public health measures and support the economy.
“Investors anticipate the coronavirus shock to growth will be much bigger to emerging countries than developed ones,” Dembik said.
That is because those which are oil exporters are being struck by the plunge in global crude prices while those that fashioned themselves as holiday destinations are confronted by a collapse in tourism.
And as the pandemic unfurled institutional investors pulled money out of emerging and less developed countries.
“In March, capital withdrawn from emerging countries was four times more than in 2008-2009. That is huge,” Marcilly noted.
“Many African countries are going to find themselves in a very tight situation, like Angola or Zambia,” he said.
Bahrain, Oman, Sri Lanka and Tunisia are also in a difficult situation, he said. Ecuador is already dependent on IMF help.
The economist believes some larger emerging economies might also have to ask the IMF for a bailout.
“The one that is in the worst shape is South Africa, because it combines external vulnerability with weak public finances,” said Marcilly.
South Africa’s sovereign debt rating was recently downgraded by Fitch and Moody’s.
Some are now calling for the Group of 20 (G20) advanced countries to declare a moratorium on debt payments, or even a cancelation of debts.
In late March, the IMF and World Bank urged governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world’s poorest nations.
Non-governmental organizations Oxfam and Save the Children argue that does not go far enough and have called on multilateral institutions to “offer an immediate cancelation of all principal, interest and charges for the remainder of 2020 for all countries in need.”

Coronavirus COVID-19

Sweet deal: Gateway Partners invests $50m in Gulf cafe chain

Cafe franchise Tim Hortons may widen its operations to include Egypt and India in the wake of a major investment by Dubai’s Gateway Partners. (Reuters)
  • Plans for expansion after Dubai-based private equity firm snaps up 40 percent stake in Tim Hortons franchise
DUBAI: Dubai-based private equity firm Gateway Partners has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Gulf franchise of coffee and breakfast chain Tim Hortons, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Gateway Partners, which is led by former Standard Chartered banker Viswanathan Shankar, paid about $50 million for the holding, the sources, who declined to be named, said.
Gateway declined to comment.
The franchise is owned and managed by Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group.
Nilesh Ved, Apparel’s chairman, confirmed Gateway’s investment, which he said would be used to grow the business, but declined to discuss the value or size of the deal.
“We are going to take it to Egypt and India and expand in the Gulf,” Ved told Reuters by telephone.
Gateway Partners made the investment through its Gateway Fund 1 in February, information contained on its website shows.

FASTFACT

There are 141 Tim Hortons stores across the Middle East.

The website describes the Tim Hortons regional business as the chain’s leading franchise outside of North America, with 141 stores as of the end of last year across the Middle East.
Cafes and restaurants have been closed for eating-in across the Gulf after a lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Ved said six or seven Tim Hortons outlets remain open for deliveries to customers in Dubai and 15 are doing business in Saudi Arabia, through the use of third- party delivery apps.
“At this moment nobody knows exactly what’s happening. People are just tired of sitting at home. It will take some time, but eventually people will want to go out for that coffee and go to the mall,” he said.
Before the coronavirus crisis and rules that restrict movement of people across the Gulf, Ved said Apparel had planned to open another 300 Tim Hortons outlets in the next three years.
“It’s a competitive market, but there’s still room for good players to grow,” he said.

Tim Hortons

