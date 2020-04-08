You are here

Millions of jobs at risk as crisis-hit airlines call for leniency on refunds

Brussels Airlines planes parked on the tarmac at Zaventem International Airport near Brussels, Belgium, July 27, 2018. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • Airlines are burning through their cash reserves as they try to stay afloat, IATA said, and providing refunds for canceled flights, as rules in many parts of the world require them to do, is impossible
Global airlines warned that up to 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn and the industry’s representative body said airline finances were so fragile they could not afford to refund customers.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has held a series of weekly news conferences, issuing increasingly desperate messages about the state of airline industry, and urging governments to help carriers.
In its latest warning, IATA whose members include the likes of Lufthansa and British Airways parent IAG said global air travel slumped by 70 percent at the beginning of the second quarter, and its Director General Alexandre De Juniac said airlines could not afford to issue refunds. He said customers should accept vouchers.
“The key element for us is to avoid running out of cash so refunding the canceled ticket for us is almost unbearable financially speaking,” De Juniac  said on Tuesday.
IATA highlighted the loss of jobs and the impact on the world economy if governments let airlines collapse.
Three months of severe travel restrictions plus lower traffic over 2020 could put 25 million jobs at risk, IATA warned, adding that about a third of 2.7 million direct jobs in the airline sector had either been lost or were furloughed.

Airlines are burning through their cash reserves as they try to stay afloat, IATA said, and providing refunds for canceled flights, as rules in many parts of the world require them to do, is impossible.
Consumer groups are angry at airlines for ignoring those rules and say hard-up passengers need the cash just as much as the airlines.
IATA said about $35 billion of tickets were due for refund at the end of the second quarter, and vouchers or a delayed refund was all airlines could offer. IATA has approached governments to ask them not to force airlines to provide cash refunds.
But the US Transportation Department has told airlines they must refund tickets for flights that they cancel, or make a significant schedule change that passengers do not accept, following a rising number of consumer complaints.

Debt relief plea after virus piles pressure on emerging nations

Tunisian medical staff on the country’s coronavirus front line. (AFP)
Debt relief plea after virus piles pressure on emerging nations

  • The economist believes some larger emerging economies might also have to ask the IMF for a bailout
PARIS: The coronavirus pandemic has piled pressure on the finances of many emerging countries, leading to calls for some debt payments to be postponed or canceled altogether.
Last month, Lebanon declared a default on debt payments, and this week Argentina said it would delay payment of almost $10 billion in debt.
Many emerging economies were already in dire straits before anybody had heard of coronavirus.
“Even before the new coronavirus arrived, we were seeing public debt close to historic highs in almost all emerging regions,” noted Julien Marcilly, chief economist at the French credit-insurance group Coface.
Levels of public debt in Africa are near those seen just before huge cancelations were agreed early this century, while those in Latin America “are closing in on those of the 1980s,” he said.
The 1980s are often referred to as the “lost decade” for Latin America countries as they tightened belts to meet debt payments, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanding painful reform conditions as part of its bailouts.
Christopher Dembik, head of economic research at Saxo Bank, said emerging countries have fueled “market suspicion” because they are squeezed between the need to increase public spending now and implacable debt-repayment schedules.
The unprecedented shutdown of economic activity means governments will soon be facing a revenue crunch as tax earnings decline.

The need to make payments on foreign loans means that there will be less revenue to support public health measures and support the economy.
“Investors anticipate the coronavirus shock to growth will be much bigger to emerging countries than developed ones,” Dembik said.
That is because those which are oil exporters are being struck by the plunge in global crude prices while those that fashioned themselves as holiday destinations are confronted by a collapse in tourism.
And as the pandemic unfurled institutional investors pulled money out of emerging and less developed countries.
“In March, capital withdrawn from emerging countries was four times more than in 2008-2009. That is huge,” Marcilly noted.
“Many African countries are going to find themselves in a very tight situation, like Angola or Zambia,” he said.
Bahrain, Oman, Sri Lanka and Tunisia are also in a difficult situation, he said. Ecuador is already dependent on IMF help.
The economist believes some larger emerging economies might also have to ask the IMF for a bailout.
“The one that is in the worst shape is South Africa, because it combines external vulnerability with weak public finances,” said Marcilly.
South Africa’s sovereign debt rating was recently downgraded by Fitch and Moody’s.
Some are now calling for the Group of 20 (G20) advanced countries to declare a moratorium on debt payments, or even a cancelation of debts.
In late March, the IMF and World Bank urged governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world’s poorest nations.
Non-governmental organizations Oxfam and Save the Children argue that does not go far enough and have called on multilateral institutions to “offer an immediate cancelation of all principal, interest and charges for the remainder of 2020 for all countries in need.”

