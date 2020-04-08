You are here

Saudi governor chairs coronavirus pandemic review meeting remotely

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chaired a meeting to review steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (SPA)
  The meeting reviewed the measures taken by the security authorities in different parts of the governorate
BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Tuesday chairs an online emergency meeting in Buraidah to review the implementation of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Heads of various government departments remotely attended the meeting and briefed the governor about the performance of their respective bodies.
Prince Faisal appreciated the efforts of the health department in strictly implementing all precautions to confront the virus. He also lauded the coordination between all government departments and civic agencies in the fight against the pandemic.
The meeting also reviewed the measures taken by the security authorities in different parts of the governorate.
It also discussed ways to ensure the availability of essential commodities and mechanisms to prevent profiteering.
The governor also discussed ways to mitigate the effects of the outbreak on the economy.

 

 

