Saudi human resources ‘employment support initiative’ made easy

RIYADH: The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has set the 28th of each month as the date for disbursing funds to the “employment support initiative.”
Funds will be deposited into the registered enterprises’ bank accounts automatically after verifying the eligibility of beneficiaries. Enterprises registered with the initiative do not need to send monthly bills to the fund.
The support ranges from 30 to 50 percent of an employee’s monthly wage for two years and includes all those who were hired after July 1, 2019, retroactively. It also includes new and future employment provided that the subsidized employee wages range between SR4,000 ($1,063.7) and SR15,000.
Enterprises get an additional 10 percent support on hiring females, persons with disabilities, or for recruiting people in smaller cities.
Private sector enterprises can register online by logging onto www.taqat.sa/web/guestemployer/employment-subsidy-program.
Hadaf will receive the request and after the necessary verifications, the company will be notified.
