Blackboard launches hassle-free online portal

Blackboard has announced the launch of the Blackboard Collaborate Self-Service Portal that allows for higher education institutions to quickly and easily purchase and implement its virtual classroom solution. The self-service portal significantly reduces the time from purchase to getting started to just hours.
“We’re committed to supporting the education community across Saudi Arabia and around the world as they transition rapidly to fully digital teaching and learning modalities in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Lee Blakemore, chief client officer and president, global markets at Blackboard.
“Blackboard Collaborate is built for education, and we are glad to give even more educators access to the tool as a part of their COVID-19 continuity planning,” said Robert Speed, VP for Middle East and Africa at Blackboard.
The virtual classroom solution connects students and instructors via both desktop and mobile devices. Designed to simulate a physical classroom, the tool includes features that connect students and promote collaboration, engagement, and accessible learning through features such as hand raising, whiteboard, chat, breakout groups, and polls. The solution integrates seamlessly with all leading learning management systems (LMS).
“Over the past several weeks we’ve been working hand-in-hand with our clients across the globe to help solve their most pressing challenges, such as quickly deploying virtual classrooms, training faculty and academic staff to effectively leverage teaching and learning technologies and ensuring that all digital course content is engaging, accessible and inclusive for all students,” added Blakemore.
