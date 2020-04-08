You are here

Israeli indicted on charges of spying for Iran

Above, Israeli police wearing masks patrol a street in Jerusalem’s Old City. Domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet said an Israeli man had been in contact with Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli Arabs to carry out the attacks. (Reuters)
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Israeli was indicted Tuesday on charges of spying for the Jewish state’s archfoe Iran and preparing terrorist attacks, the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet said.
It said the unnamed man had been in contact with Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli Arabs to carry out the attacks.
The suspect, arrested on March 16 in possession of encryption equipment and a computer hard drive, had been paid and tasked with providing information on “strategic sites” in Israel, Shin Bet said.
He also had contact with a member in Lebanon of the hard-line Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to a Shin Bet statement.
He was charged in a court in the central city of Lod with “serious infringement of the security” of Israel.
An investigation had exposed “deep links between Iran and the PFLP and their efforts to carry out espionage and terrorist activities in Israel,” Shin Bet said.

UAE cabinet to establish volunteering committee amid coronavirus pandemic

UAE cabinet to establish volunteering committee amid coronavirus pandemic

  • The Supreme National Committee for Volunteering in Crisis will supervise the work carried out by all local volunteer agencies
  • The UAE has reported 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,359
DUBAI: The UAE Cabinet has given the green light for the creation of a “Supreme National Committee for Volunteering in Crisis,” that will be charged with creating an integrated and sustainable national volunteering system during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The committee - which will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan - will supervise the work carried out by all local volunteer agencies. It will also activate the “volunteers.ae” application for receiving and confirming volunteer requests.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority’s “Dawa’ee” delivery service will now cover the entire UAE with an aim to help the elderly and people with special needs - who carry valid ENAYA or SAADA insurance cards - to receive their medication at their homes instead of people having to collect them.
The UAE has reported 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,359.
“The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said.
The ministry also said the new patients were detected upon examining people who were in contact with previously infected cases.
The ministry also reported the death of an expat, raising the death toll to 12, but MoHAP confirmed 19 people previously infected had now recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to186.

