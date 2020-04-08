Israeli indicted on charges of spying for Iran

JERUSALEM: An Israeli was indicted Tuesday on charges of spying for the Jewish state’s archfoe Iran and preparing terrorist attacks, the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet said.
It said the unnamed man had been in contact with Iranian intelligence to recruit Israeli Arabs to carry out the attacks.
The suspect, arrested on March 16 in possession of encryption equipment and a computer hard drive, had been paid and tasked with providing information on “strategic sites” in Israel, Shin Bet said.
He also had contact with a member in Lebanon of the hard-line Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, according to a Shin Bet statement.
He was charged in a court in the central city of Lod with “serious infringement of the security” of Israel.
An investigation had exposed “deep links between Iran and the PFLP and their efforts to carry out espionage and terrorist activities in Israel,” Shin Bet said.
