Emirates Literature Foundation goes digital, unveils lineup of author talks online

DUBAI: Following in the footsteps of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s AlSerkal Avenue, the Emirates Literature Foundation is the latest cultural institution to go digital.
This week, the foundation will debut its online content to the world, which will feature a limited series of panel discussions from the 2020 edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature — exciting news for those who missed the opportunity to attend in February.
To attend the virtual panel talks, the public can log on to the elfdubai.org website or subscribe to the EmiratesLitFest YouTube channel to see explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington in discussion. The panel will be the first session revealed, with one new session recordings released on a weekly basis.
Other panel discussions people can look forward to include discussions with famed authors such as Jane Goodall, Fatima Bhutto, Tayari Jones and more.
The cultural institution will also be sharing book recommendations and a curated list of resources for literary entertainment.